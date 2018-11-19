Everything to Know About Princess Beatrice's Rumored New Boyfriend, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Just a month after serving as maid of honor at sister Princess Eugenie‘s royal wedding, Princess Beatrice is rumored to be back in the dating game.

The 30-year-old cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry is dating Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, a 34-year-old multi-millionaire property tycoon, according to reports.

Edoardo is a friend of Beatrice’s family, a source tells PEOPLE. Despite rumors that they were introduced recently, they have known each other for years – and, friends say, they certainly didn’t need to go through a formal introduction to each other’s parents.

Edoardo is the stepson of Christopher Shale, who made headlines when he died at the Glastonbury rock festival in 2011. Shale, who was close to the then-Prime Minister David Cameron, was an old friend of Beatrice’s parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. Beatrice would have known his stepson for many years – and joined her parents at Shale’s funeral seven years ago.

Princess Beatrice and her longtime boyfriend Dave Clark split in 2016 after nearly a decade of dating.

A friend told PEOPLE at the time that the separation was “amicable and mutual.”

“They both need space after a period of ten years to see what they both want,” the insider said.

Prince William introduced the former couple after they met during a study abroad program at the University of Edinburgh. They met for the first time at a birthday party held by Sean Brosnan, son of Pierce, and the two hit it off immediately.

The duo were often spotted out in London and even ran the London Marathon together in 2010. Princess Beatrice even moved to San Francisco and then New York City to be with Clark as he climbed the ranks with taxi app Uber.