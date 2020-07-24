Queen Elizabeth was the "guest of honor" at Princess Beatrice's wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice and Queen Are 'Exceptionally Close': 'There's a Strong Bond There,' Says Friend

When Princess Beatrice walked down the aisle in a scaled-down ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was imperative that her grandmother Queen Elizabeth be there.

Princess Beatrice wed Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi last week with 20 close friends and family in attendance at All Saint's Chapel in Windsor Great Park — and her bridal ensemble showed her special relationship with the monarch.

"They are exceptionally close," a friend of the bride and groom tells PEOPLE in this week's issue.

The bride wore a hand-me-down dress crafted by the Queen's own wedding-gown designer, Norman Hartnell. After a last-minute change of heart about her dress, Beatrice "made a request [to borrow one from the Queen], and that was kindly granted — and it looked amazing!" the friend says. "It was touching for both of them."

Princess Beatrice also wore the same tiara Queen Elizabeth wore at her 1947 wedding to Prince Philip — which the monarch saved specifically for her granddaughter to wear on her big day.

"Beatrice talks about her grandmother often, and it’s clear there’s a strong bond there — the dress and the tiara could not have been more perfect," says the friend.

Beatrice and Edoardo's wedding was originally scheduled for May 29 but postponed due to coronavirus safety restrictions, and their new date came down to their very special guest.

"It was all about the Queen's schedule," a source told PEOPLE. "The Queen was the guest of honor, and it was very important that she was there."

Queen Elizabeth, 94, and Prince Philip, 99, appeared in one of the couple's wedding portraits, beaming at their granddaughter outside the chapel following the ceremony.

Princess Beatrice, 31, spoke about her admiration for her grandmother in a 2017 interview with Hello! magazine.