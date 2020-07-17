How Princess Beatrice's Royal Wedding Differed from Sister Princess Eugenie's Nuptials

A year and a half after Princess Eugenie tied the knot, Princess Beatrice had her own walk down the aisle

Princess Eugenie and her sister Princess Beatrice married within a year and a half of each other — but their weddings were very different.

Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi had originally planned to wed at St. James's Palace in London with a reception to follow at the Queen's gardens at Buckingham Palace on May 29. The original arrangements were canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the couple exchanged vows in front of about 20 guests — including Beatrice's grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip — on July 17 in Windsor instead.

"It was very private, intimate and romantic," a source tells PEOPLE.

Image zoom Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice Dave Benett/Getty

Image zoom Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Even with the unexpected change in plans, Beatrice's wedding was always going to be a "low-key affair" compared to that of her younger sister's nuptials. Princess Eugenie wed Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Oct. 2018, the same place where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tied the knot in May 2018. Unlike those recent royal weddings — and the 2011 marriage of Kate Middleton and Prince William — Beatrice and Edoardo had no plans to televise their big day or take a horse-drawn carriage ride following the ceremony.

Image zoom Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie Press Association via AP Images

"Beatrice and Eugenie are super close, but they are very different," a source previously told PEOPLE. "Beatrice is more serious and Eugenie is the outgoing extrovert, she's so bubbly and fun. Beatrice is more reserved and discreet. She holds back more, she is very polite, very well-educated but more formal and quiet in her personalty, so I think it will be a very different wedding to Eugenie's."

Image zoom Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Princess Beatrice served as maid of honor and gave a reading at Princess Eugenie's wedding, and there's no doubt that Eugenie played a special role in her big sister's day. After Beatrice and Edoardo announced their engagement, it was Eugenie who got behind the camera for the official portraits they released.

"Beabea - wow!" Eugenie wrote on Instagram in September after the engagement news broke. "I'm so happy for you my dearest big sissy and dear Edo. It's been a long time coming and you two are meant to be."

A statement from Buckingham Palace said, "The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11 a.m. on Friday 17th July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor."

"The small ceremony was attended by The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh and close family. The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant Government Guidelines," the statement read.

With the marriage, the 31-year-old daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson also becomes stepmother to Edoardo's young son, born in 2016, whom he shares with his former girlfriend Dara Huang, an architect and designer.