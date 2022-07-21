Princess Beatrice said her 1-year-old daughter Sienna is "already a lifelong patron" of the Teenage Cancer Trust

Fergie Teams Up with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie for Emotional Call with Cancer Patients

Sarah Ferguson is staying connected with a charity she's been supporting for over three decades — along with some special guests: her daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Fergie, as the Duchess of York is affectionately known, recently appeared alongside Princess Eugenie for a video call with the Teenage Cancer Trust, while Princess Beatrice called in from another location.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Founders Dr. Adrian Whiteson and Myrna Whiteson thanked Fergie for working closely with the organization over the past 32 years, telling Beatrice and Eugenie that they "must be very proud of Mum because she has such humility and such empathy with patients," according to a video shared by Hello! magazine.

In response, Fergie made a heart sign with her fingers while Princess Eugenie smiled and wrapped her arms around her mother. Princess Beatrice appeared to wipe away tears.

Myrna also hinted that they were ready for the next generation — Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna, 10 months, and Princess Eugenie's son August, 1 — would get involved with the Teenage Cancer Trust themselves.

"I just wonder when we enlist the little ones?" she quipped.

"Sienna's already a lifelong patron," Beatrice replied.

Fergie, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie Princess Beatrice

The royal women spoke with talked to Michelle and Nella about their experiences with blood cancer and how the Teenage Cancer Trust helped them through their battles. Michelle explained that it helped to have her parents and partner with her throughout treatment since the new buildings have plenty of sleeping space for guests. Meanwhile, Nella was surprised when a nurse offered a PlayStation 4.

"I was like, 'What? This is a hospital,' " she said on the video call. "It was almost quite shocking. Just to have that sense of normality being brought to you really helped."

Sarah Ferguson Sarah Ferguson with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie | Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

During the virtual event, Fergie helped to officially open a new specialist hematology ward at University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

"This is a special charity that's so very close to my heart," Fergie said in a statement. "Cancer doesn't just devastate a young person's health, it threatens to take away everything they care about — their identity, their independence, and their dreams. Teenage Cancer Trust's specialist nurses and youth workers provide the very best care and support during treatment and beyond, making sure that cancer doesn't stop young people living their lives."