Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Team Up for Royal Sisters Outing to Support Veterans

Sisters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie teamed up for a special royal outing.

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughters visited the Royal British Legion Industries this week, learning about the vital care, welfare and employment services delivered to Armed Forces veterans across the U.K.

Princess Beatrice, 34, wore a blue coat while Princess Eugenie, 32, wore a green ensemble. Both accessorized with a red poppy pin, the symbol used since 1921 to commemorate military members who have died in wars. Since the start of November, members of the royal family — including Kate Middleton, Prince William, King Charles III, Queen Camilla and Princess Anne — have been seen wearing the symbol.

Princess Eugenie shared photos from the visit on her personal Instagram page on Friday.

"We met incredible veterans who have completed RBLI's #Lifeworks employability programme," she captioned the post. "It was wonderful to see the programme in action at the charity's social enterprise factory which provides meaningful employment to veterans."

Eugenie also added that they visited Queen Elizabeth Court, an assisted living facility, to meet some of the residents.

"I also met Vi, who told me she served with my late Grandmother, which brought me such pride," Princess Eugenie said.

The royal concluded her post, "This Armistice Day we remember and pay tribute to the Fallen, the inspiring veterans and those currently serving in the Armed Forces across the world."

Princess Eugenie also included photos of the sisters laying wreaths of red poppies below a cross.

Other members of the British royal family also marked Armistice Day on social media. On Kate and Prince William's Twitter page and Instagram story, they wrote, "On #ArmisticeDay we pay our respects to all those we have lost as a result of conflict. We will remember them."

King Charles and Queen Camilla shared a photo of the couple at a cemetery.

"When You Go Home, Tell Them Of Us And Say, For Your Tomorrow, We Gave Our Today," they captioned the photo, quoting English poet John Maxwell Edmonds.

The royals will continue to mark Remembrance Day over the weekend. On Saturday, working members of the royal family will attend the Festival of Remembrance at Royal Albert Hall in London. They will gather again on Sunday for the annual Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph war memorial.

This week, the British royals also changed their social media photos to reflect Remembrance Day. The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 40, replaced a candid shot of themselves giggling during a 2020 tour in Ireland on both their Instagram and Twitter pages. In its place is a picture of Kate and William at the Festival of Remembrance in 2018.

King Charles and Queen Camilla, who shut down their Clarence House accounts and started using the official Royal Family social media pages after the death of Queen Elizabeth in September, also changed their profile photos. When the mourning period for Queen Elizabeth ended, the couple made the main picture a snap of them at the Balmoral War Memorial in Scotland from May 2020, on the 75th anniversary of VE Day. Ahead of Remembrance Day, King Charles, 73, and Queen Camilla, 75, opted to use a photo from 2009, when they spent Remembrance Day in Canada. They paired it with a cover photo from the Field of Remembrance.