Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Attend Grandmother Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

Princess Beatice and Princess Eugenie are saying a final farewell to their "beloved Grannie," Queen Elizabeth.

The royal sisters, who are the daughters of the Queen's son Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson joined members of the royal family at the monarch's state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday. They were joined by Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Beatrice's husband that she married in July 2020, and Jack Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie's husband since October 2018. They also arrived with their mother, Sarah Ferguson.

On Saturday, Princess Beatrice, 34, and Princess Eugenie, 32, joined the rest of Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren for a vigil around her coffin at Westminster Hall.

Over the weekend, the royal siblings also shared a moving tribute to their grandmother.

"Our dearest Grannie," the sisters said in a shared statement, shared on Princess Eugenie's Instagram page. "We've not been able to put much into words since you left us all. There have been tears and laughter, silences and chatter, hugs and loneliness, and a collective loss for you, our beloved Queen and our beloved Grannie."

"We, like many, thought you'd be here forever. And we all miss you terribly," they said.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images

"You were our matriarch, our guide, our loving hand on our backs leading us through this world. You taught us so much and we will cherish those lessons and memories forever," the royal siblings continued. "For now dear Grannie, all we want to say is thank you. Thank you for making us laugh, for including us, for picking heather and raspberries, for marching soldiers, for our teas, for comfort, for joy. You, being you, will never know the impact you have had on our family and so many people around the world."

"The world mourns you and the tributes would really make you smile. They are all too true of the remarkable leader you are. We're so happy you're back with Grandpa. Goodbye dear Grannie, it has been the honour of our lives to have been your granddaughters and we're so very proud of you," Beatrice and Eugenie added. "We know that dear Uncle Charles, the King, will continue to lead in your example as he too has dedicated his life to service. God save the King."

They signed the message, "With our love, Beatrice and Eugenie."

Along with their message, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie shared a sweet throwback photo of themselves with the Queen and a dog.