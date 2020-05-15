Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson Pose for Rare Family Photo

Sarah Ferguson said she's "so proud of our united loving family " on Instagram

Sarah Ferguson celebrated International Family Day by sharing a rare candid family photo on Instagram. The casual shot shows her posing with Prince Andrew, who she has stayed friendly with since their divorce in 1996, and daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

"I am so proud of our united loving family," Fergie, as the Duchess of York is affectionately known, captioned the never-before-seen picture.

It has been a headline-making few months for Queen Elizabeth's son and his family. Prince Andrew has largely remained out of the public eye since he stepped back from royal duties in November amid the ongoing controversy surrounding his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. He continued to receive support from his family — he even was photographed riding horses and attending church with the Queen — and was set to walk Princess Beatrice down the aisle at her May wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Princess Beatrice, Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson and Princess Eugenie

However, Beatrice's nuptials were postponed due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. She was set to tie the knot on May 29 with a reception in the Buckingham Palace gardens.

Despite the sudden change in plans, Fergie recently told Royal Central that her 31-year-old daughter is “the happiest I have ever seen her in my life."

"She and Edo have a great love for each other and passion for life," the proud mom added. "For them to be getting married fills my heart with joy."

For the time being, the family is focused on helping those affected by COVID-19. Last month, Fergie’s assistant Antonia Marshall uploaded a series of 10 photos on her Instagram account showing the Duke and Duchess of York working on care packages for a nonprofit organization called Thames Hospice in Windsor to support the National Health Service during the coronavirus pandemic.

“@sarahferguson15 and @hrhthedukeofyork packing all the care packages for @thameshospice in Windsor today. The York Family are a wonderful and steadfast unit and through this crisis, are continuously helping others. So proud of them all…” the post was captioned.

Fergie, 60, also launched Storytime With Fergie and Friends on her new YouTube and Facebook channels to "get a bit of magic going" for kids during the lockdown.

Princess Beatrice recorded a message for her patronage, the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity, about how they're continuing their work through the pandemic.

Princess Eugenie, 30, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, 34, have also been volunteering. They recently shared photos from their time packing food with the Salvation Army while wearing watching yellow vests.