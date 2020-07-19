Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are giving royal fans another glimpse of their intimate ceremony two days after tying the knot

Princess Beatrice Holds Hands with Husband in Romantic New Wedding Portraits — See the Photos!

The look of love!

One day after Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi first shared a glimpse of their surprise royal wedding, which took place in front of an intimate group of family and friends on Friday, the happy couple released two additional photos from the romantic ceremony.

One sweet snapshot shows the bride and groom walking hand-in-hand with big smiles on their faces on the grounds of All Saint's Chapel in Windsor Great Park.

In the second portrait, Edoardo gazes lovingly at his new bride, whose gorgeous wedding gown and tiara — which were both loaned to her from grandmother Queen Elizabeth — could be seen in exquisite detail.

“Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice of York and Mr. Mapelli Mozzi have been touched by the warm wishes they have received since their wedding, and are delighted to share two additional photographs of their happy day,” stated a royal communications press release.

For her special day, Beatrice, 31, wore two extraordinary pieces from her 94-year-old grandmother, who attended the ceremony with husband Prince Philip.

Not only did Beatrice wear a vintage ivory Peau de Soie taffeta dress by Norman Hartnell — which Elizabeth herself wore on numerous occasions — the bride also donned the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, which was worn by the monarch on her 1947 wedding day to Philip, 99.

The tiara was also worn by the monarch’s daughter Princess Anne on her 1973 wedding day.

The historic tiara "is arguably the most sentimental [piece] lent from the Queen yet, for a very special reason," a source tells PEOPLE. "The Queen saved this grand tiara specifically for Beatrice. It was always reserved for her as they are exceptionally close.”

About 20 close friends and family — including Beatrice's parents, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew — attended the socially distanced ceremony.

Prince Andrew walked his daughter down the aisle, and Mapelli Mozzi's young son served as the best man and page boy.

"The wedding was incredibly romantic, with a pastel summer garden theme," the source added.