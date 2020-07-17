And it's not from her side of the family!

Princess Beatrice Has a New Royal Title After Her Surprise Wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice is now a "Mrs.," but she also has a new royal title following her wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

After their May 29 nuptials were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the couple quietly married in Windsor on Friday in front of about 20 guests, including Beatrice's grandparents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

Edoardo descends from Italian aristocracy — which means that Princess Beatrice is now an Italian "Contessa" and "Nobile Donna," or noble woman.

Edoardo’s father is Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, and as his oldest son, Edoardo will inherit the family’s ancestral seat, the 18th-century Villa Mapelli Mozzi palace in northern Italy.

"Edoardo is the only male descendent taking the family into the next generation,” the groom-to-be’s father told The Daily Mail. "He is a count — his wife will be a countess automatically and any of their children will be counts or nobile donna."

The bride's name was previously styled as "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice of York." Now that she's married, her title will drop the reference to York — a reference to her parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, the Duke and Duchess of York. Her name will likely be styled now as "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice, Mrs. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi."

Beatrice's younger sister, Princess Eugenie, underwent a similar change after her October 2018 wedding to Jack Brooksbank. The Court Circular has referred to the royal as "Princess Eugenie, Mrs. Jack Brooksbank."

Traditionally, royals are granted titles on their wedding days by the monarch. Queen Elizabeth, 94, handed her grandson Prince Harry a dukedom on his wedding day to Meghan Markle in May 2018, officially making them the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Similarly, Prince William and Kate Middleton were named the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge upon their 2011 wedding.

While Eugenie kept her royal status, Jack did not receive a title and is simply be known as "Mr. Brooksbank." It's likely that Edoardo will follow suit.

