See Princess Beatrice's Sweet Tribute to Her Daughter and Stepson (Just Like Kate and Meghan!)

Princess Beatrice is hopping on a royal jewelry trend!

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, 33, welcomed daughter Sienna Elizabeth with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in September, and she's already updated her accessory collection to include a tribute to her family. In a photo taken last month, the proud mom wears a necklace featuring the first initials for Sienna and Edo.

The piece also includes a "W," representing her stepson Christopher Woolf, who goes by the nickname "Wolfie." Princess Beatrice said last year that becoming a stepmom was a "great honor," and the couple included him when they publicly announced their daughter's name.

"We are all doing well and Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna," they said in the statement.

"It's a piece that I designed with myself in mind," the designer previously told PEOPLE. "I wear it every day, as does my mom and sister. It's becoming one of our best sellers and it can be personalized in so many ways."

The necklaces Meghan Markle wore for her 40th birthday video celebrated her two children — Archie, 2, and Lili, born in June — by featuring their zodiac signs.

Princess Beatrice's mother Sarah Ferguson has also gotten in on the trend. At Princess Eugenie's October 2018 wedding, Fergie (as the Duchess of York is affectionately known) sported a diamond bracelet that spelled out both Beatrice and Eugenie's names.