Princess Beatrice Follows in Mom Fergie's Footsteps by Narrating Book on a Personal Subject

Princess Beatrice sees her dyslexia as a "tremendous gift" — and hopes to help children struggling with the learning disorder.

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, 32, has narrated a new children's book about dyslexia ahead of International Children's Book Day on April 2. The book — Xtraordinary People by Kate Griggs, founder of the global charity Made By Dyslexia, of which Beatrice is an ambassador — helps kids realize the "xtraordinary" strengths that come with dyslexia.

"It's no secret that I struggled with my dyslexia as a child and often even wished it away," Princess Beatrice, who married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi this past July, said. "But now I see it as a tremendous gift, and I want every dyslexic child to know that they too can tap into their dyslexic strengths."

The book also features a forward by entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson, who has dyslexia.

In a video shared by the Made By Dyslexia organization on YouTube, Princess Beatrice reads the book that highlights all the ways dyslexic thinkers excel in various jobs

In a separate video, the royal explains how her struggle became a strength.

"What you may not know about me is that I am Made By Dyslexia, which was a bit of a struggle when I was at school, but now, thanks to all the practice and a lot of support, I feel so lucky to be Made By Dyslexia and working with some incredible organizations who are there to support you on your journey to find out what your superpower is," she said.

Princess Beatrice's new project follows in the footsteps of her mother, Sarah Ferguson. Fergie, as the Duchess of York is affectionately known, created a YouTube channel last year amid the coronavirus pandemic, where she reads stories or does arts and crafts projects for children.

