Princess Beatrice Just Wore Her Go-To Maternity Look Again — and It's a Classic!

Royal mom-to-be Princess Beatrice seems to have a favorite print for dressing up her baby bump!

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, who is expecting her first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, attended a women's empowerment event hosted by LaPorsche Thomas. In a photo shared by TV and digital reporter on Instagram, Princess Beatrice poses in a black dress featuring white polka dots with a cinched waist just above her bump.

This isn't the first time Beatrice has opted for the classic print during her pregnancy. Last month, she sported a white polka dot dress with puffed sleeves to attend Wimbledon with Edo, as her husband is commonly called, who wore contrasting dots on his tie and mask.

Princess Beatrice, who will celebrate her 33rd birthday on Sunday, also wore a spotted dress in May when she was out for the first time since publicly announcing her pregnancy news.

Beatrice has also experimented with other maternity styles, like the green dress under a denim jacket and sneakers paired with sunglasses and a stylish hat during a June lunch outing with Edo.

Edo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice | Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

LaPorsche shared on Instagram that Princess Beatrice was her "new homegirl."

"Her in all of her official princessness and me in all of my queendom!" she captioned the photo. "You all may know her as Princess Beatrice York of the British Royal Family(and I'm not talking Disney boo). As for me, she's known as 'Girl Bea.'"