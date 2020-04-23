Princess Beatrice Makes First Appearance Since Wedding Cancelation for a Cause Close to Her Heart

Image zoom Princess Beatrice Arkell Dyslexia/Twitter

With her royal wedding canceled, Princess Beatrice is lending her voice to a charity that has special meaning to her.

The 31-year-old daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson was set to marry fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at St. James’s Palace in London on May 29 with a reception to follow at her grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s gardens at Buckingham Palace. However, they canceled their nuptials due to the lockdown in the U.K. amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In her first public appearance since her wedding news, Princess Beatrice recorded a video for her patronage, the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity.

"This is an incredibly challenging time for the world and for the United Kingdom. As patron of the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity, I just wanted to send this message to say the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity is open for business," the royal says in the clip shared by the organization.

"Yes, they are doing things online at the moment rather than face-to-face, but their incredible team of specialists is here to help whenever you need them," she continues.

Princess Beatrice previously opened up for World Book Day about her struggles with dyslexia, a learning disorder related to language processing that affects 1 in 5 people around the world, as a child.

"Reading was really hard work, even trying to get through the pages of some of the simple school reading books," she said. "I could not understand why I was still reading behind my classmates. It was at this point that stories became one of the key things which inspired me."

With her parents’ guidance, Beatrice says that she overcame the challenges the learning disorder presented, and by age 11, was "tearing through" the Harry Potter series.

And when her younger sister Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank in Oct. 2018, Beatrice served as maid of honor and read a a passage from the iconic American novel The Great Gatsby.

The moment "really stood out," a wedding guest told PEOPLE. "What really came out was how amazing she is. It was one of the strongest things, because the acoustics aren’t that great in the church, and her reading was amazing."

Despite the cancelation of Princess Beatrice's wedding, Fergie, as the mother of the bride is affectionately known, recently told Royal Central that her daughter is "the happiest I have ever seen her in my life."

"She and Edo have a great love for each other and passion for life," Fergie added. "For them to be getting married fills my heart with joy."