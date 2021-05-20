The glowing royal and her husband were seen for the first time since Buckingham Palace shared the happy news on Wednesday

Princess Beatrice Shows Glimpse of Her Baby Bump in First Appearance Since Announcing Pregnancy

Princess Beatrice stepped out with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Wednesday for the first time since announcing her pregnancy.

Buckingham Palace recently shared the happy news that Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter is expecting her first child. "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year," the palace said in a statement.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."

Princess Beatrice and Edo, as he is affectionately known, were all smiles as they walked around London. Beatrice beamed in a cranberry wrap dress revealing a hint of her growing bump, paired with a fitted black jacket, tights and booties. She carried a small black handbag and a takeaway cup with a spoon.

Princess Beatrice Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi | Credit: Splash News Online

Princess Beatrice Princess Beatrice | Credit: Splash News Online

Keeping it casual, her Italian property developer husband wore a blue sweater over a button down and jeans as he walked by his wife's side. Edo will become a father for the second time later this year, as he has a young son from a previous relationship: Christopher Woolf, known as "Wolfie."

Beatrice and Edo's July 2020 wedding (where Wolfie played the all-important role of pageboy!) marked the first time since Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall married Prince Charles in 2005 that a member of the British royal family stepped into the position of stepmother. Beatrice, 32, is the first of her generation — and first grandchild of the monarch — to do so.

Princess Beatrice wedding Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi | Credit: Benjamin Wheeler/PA Wire

"Beatrice is a wonderful and very hands-on stepmom," a source previously told PEOPLE.

In March, the princess called the special role a "great honor," revealing she and Woolfie spent quality time together during the pandemic reading books.

"This year, I had the great honor to become a stepmother, and have had the most remarkable time going back over some of my most favorite stories at bedtime," she told the Evening Standard. "Together, we had such a special time reading through all the entries for Oscars Book Prize 2020."

In another kind of books, bookies in the U.K. immediately began betting on baby name predictions following Princess Beatrice's pregnancy announcement Wednesday.

Florence and Theodore are currently frontrunners when it comes to betting odds, with Ladbrokes setting the odds at 4/1 and 9/2, respectively.