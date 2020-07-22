Princess Beatrice Made a Last-Minute 'Request' to Borrow the Queen's Dress for Her Wedding Gown

"It was touching for both of them," a friend of the bride tells PEOPLE

Queen Elizabeth bestowed the ultimate “something borrowed” upon her granddaughter Princess Beatrice on her wedding day: a hand-me-down dress crafted by the Queen’s own wedding-gown designer, Norman Hartnell.

But wearing her grandmother’s dress wasn’t always the plan for Beatrice’s big day, which came together in just two weeks when the U.K. government announced that the wedding ban due to lockdown measures would be lifted on July 4. ( The coronavirus pandemic forced Beatrice to postpone her May nuptials to Italian property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.)

After a last-minute change of heart about her dress, Beatrice “made a request [to borrow one from the Queen], and that was kindly granted—and it looked amazing!” a friend of the bride and groom tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. “It was touching for both of them.”

Beatrice’s bridal look was made all the more special by the fact that she also wore the same tiara the Queen wore at her 1947 wedding to Prince Philip.

“Beatrice talks about her grandmother often, and it’s clear there’s a strong bond there—the dress and the tiara could not have been more perfect,” says another friend.

The couple, along with Beatrice’s mother, the Duchess of York Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson, and the groom’s mother, Nikki Williams-Ellis, planned the revamped day in record time.

“They swung into action and brought it all together in two weeks, which is quite extraordinary,” says the friend of the couple.

Adds the friend: “Beatrice was so excited about it all, and I think they just jumped at the chance when the ban was removed. They were both desperate for it to happen. They wanted everything to be very classic and elegant; small but refined. It felt romantic and lovely.”

