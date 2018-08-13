Summer at Grandma's! Princess Beatrice Joins Queen Elizabeth for Church Service in Balmoral

Princess Beatrice just celebrated her 30th birthday, but she’ll never be too old to spend time with her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

Beatrice, wearing a black coat with a wide-brimmed floppy black hat, was seen sitting next to the Queen in a chauffeur-driven car on Sunday as they made their way to a service at Crathie Kirk church on the Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. Sitting in the front of the car was Beatrice’s father, Prince Andrew.

The Queen, who every year spends the summer in Balmoral, was wearing a pale blue jacket with a matching small-brimmed hat with black and blue floral detailing. Traveling in a separate car was another of the Queen’s granddaughters, Lady Louise Windsor, daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth and Princess Beatrice Peter Jolly/REX/Shutterstock

Prince Andrew Peter Jolly/REX/Shutterstock

The visit came at the end of a busy week for Beatrice who on Tuesday celebrated her 30th birthday. Feted on social media by her entire family, her younger sister, Princess Eugenie called her “an amazing sister” while mom Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson revealed her private (and very cute!) nickname for Beatrice, writing, “Happy birthday my Trixie-Belle, so proud of you.”

RELATED VIDEO: Inside Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Summer Vacation Plans

Expected to stay at Balmoral Castle until early October, the Queen and Prince Philip will entertain various members of her family during the next few months. This summer will mark the first time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have visited the Queen’s picturesque highland retreat since they wed in May. In addition to immediate family members (Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall also have a home, Birkhall, on the estate), the Queen hosted Kate Middleton’s parents in the summer of 2016, where they enjoyed picnics and a country shoot.