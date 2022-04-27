Princess Beatrice and Husband Edoardo Team up with Swedish Royal Couple for Special Reason

The royal mom made a rare official appearance with her husband to shine a light on dyslexia

Princess Beatrice and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden have united for the first time to shine a spotlight on a charitable cause very close to both of their hearts.

Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were in Stockholm on Wednesday for a rare joint public event to take part in the first World Dyslexia Assembly hosted by Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia at the Swedish Royal Palace.

The event, which was organized by the global charity Made By Dyslexia, of which Beatrice is an ambassador, aims to transform the perception of dyslexia by bringing together sovereign leaders, governments, brands and changemakers to help the charity in their goal of training every teacher and workplace to spot, support and empower every dyslexic mind by 2030.

Princess Beatrice Princess Beatrice in Stockholm for the World Dyslexia Assembly - 27 April, 2022 | Credit: Michael Campanella/Getty

Dyslexia influences 1 in 5 people and affects an individual's ability to learn and process information which causes particular challenges in spelling, reading and memorizing facts. The charity aims to create systemic change in how the world perceives, defines and supports dyslexia, while Prince Carl and Princess Sofia's charity, Prince Couple's Foundation, also focuses on increasing respect and understanding for the condition.

The two royal couples posed for a photograph at the palace before the event began and Prince Carl Philip thanked his guests on his official Instagram page.

"A special thank you to Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice, a longtime activist for dyslexic minds, and to her husband Edoardo for joining us," he shared.

Beatrice has long been using her voice to create awareness about dyslexia after the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson was diagnosed when she was just 7-years-old. Last year, for International Children's Book Day she narrated the book Xtraordinary People by Kate Griggs, the founder of Made By Dyslexia, and spoke about how she wants to empower other dyslexic people to focus on their strengths rather than their weaknesses.

"It's no secret that I struggled with my dyslexia as a child and often even wished it away," Beatrice revealed. "But now I see it as a tremendous gift, and I want every dyslexic child to know that they too can tap into their dyslexic strengths."

Princess Beatrice Princess Beatrice at the World Dyslexia Assembly in Sweden - April 27, 2022 | Credit: Courtesy Made By Dyslexia

She also shared how she used her dyslexic thinking to be successful in her career. "A lot of my colleagues also have dyslexia because we work in a tech company that is always looking at things differently," she said.

Prince Carl Philip, who is also dyslexic and patron of Sweden's Dyslexia Association, said he was happy to host the event and break the stigma of the condition.

Princess Sofia Prince Carl Philip of Sweden and Princess Sofia at the World Dyslexia Assembly in Sweden - April 27, 2022 | Credit: Courtesy Made By Dyslexia

"Through the Prince Couple's Foundation, Princess Sofia and I wish to do our part to contribute to an inclusive society; a society that enables each individual to reach their full potential. Our wish is that the Assembly contributes to supporting every child and youth in being themselves."

Beatrice, who welcomed daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi with Edo last September, has spoken about how she would feel if her daughter or her stepson Wolfie were to be diagnosed with the condition.

"My husband's also dyslexic so we'll see whether we're having this conversation in a couple of months' time with a new baby in the house, but I really see it as a gift. And I think life is a little bit about the moments that make you; it's the challenges that make you," she told podcaster and writer Giovanna Fletcher for Hello! magazine's digital issue last year.

Hosted by CNN News Anchor Robyn Curnow, entrepreneur Richard Branson was also in attendance at the event on Wednesday, as was New York major Eric Adams, who will welcome the assembly to New York City in 2023.