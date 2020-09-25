See Royal Parents-to-Be Princess Beatrice and Jack Brooksbank's Cute Childhood Photos

While the couple's announcement didn't include any other details — like an exact due date (they teased "early 2021") or if the baby was a boy or girl — but throwback photos of Eugenie, 30, and Jack, 34, shared by the royal family ahead of their October 2018 wedding hint what their son or daughter could look like.

Princess Eugenie's brilliant blue eyes steal the show in a closeup shot from her childhood, where she smiles at the camera while wearing a white top with a ruffled collar. Jack also makes eye contact with the camera, cheekily posing with his chin resting on his hands.

Eugenie said in an engagement interview with BBC 1’s Matt Baker that it was "love at first sight."

"We met when I was 20, he was 24,” she said. "[We] fell in love. We have the same passions and drive for life."

On Friday, Eugenie shared the happy news on her Instagram with a sweet post featuring the couple holding a fluffy pair of teddy bear slippers, writing, "Jack and I are so excited for early 2021....👶🏻."

Buckingham Palace said in a statement, "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021."

"The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news."

Fergie, as the Duchess of York is known, expressed her delight about the family's new addition, saying in a statement obtained by PEOPLE: "I am so excited by the news that Eugenie and Jack are expecting their first child. Thrilled for them both and in my 60th year cannot wait to be a grandmother. Welcoming a new baby into the York family is going to be a moment of profound joy."

Ahead of Eugenie and Jack’s nuptials, Fergie already had grandchildren in mind. Appearing on the BBC program The One Show in August, the Duchess of York was asked how she felt about becoming a grandparent someday.

“Excellent! They are thrilled because I write children’s books and I’m a child, I haven’t grown up,” she said excitedly on the chat show.

