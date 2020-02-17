Princess Beatrice Is on an Extreme Sport Vacation — Heli-Skiing! — Ahead of Her Royal Wedding

Image zoom David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Princess Beatrice is hitting the slopes in a big way.

President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi shared on Twitter that the royal bride-to-be — her wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is set for May 29 with a reception at Buckingham Palace! — led a delegation to the country for a heli-skiing expedition, an extreme version of the winter sport that involves off-trail, downhill skiing. But the big twist? The peak is reached by helicopter rather than a traditional ski lift.

“It reflects the trust of foreign tourists over tourist potential in Pakistan and that’s why such a large delegation has come to Pakistan to enjoy skiing,” he wrote alongside photos of delegates, including Princess Beatrice, meeting him. “With the world increasingly acknowledging Pakistan’s natural beauty, Pakistan is destined to emerge as the tourist hub of the region and beyond.”

For the meeting with the Pakistani president, Princess Beatrice wore a navy patterned dress featuring long sleeves.

Like many members of the royal family, Princess Beatrice is an avid skier, having started when she was a young girl. In fact, her younger sister Princess Eugenie met now-husband Jack Brooksbank met while vacationing at the Swiss ski resort of Verbier with friends.

Kate Middleton and Prince William recently visited Pakistan, completing a whirlwind five-day tour this past fall.

“It’s been fantastic,” Kate told CNN of the tour. “We’ve seen a lot of Pakistan, a huge variety. It was amazing seeing some of the geography, but then to see the communities like this has been really special.”