Princess Beatrice Is Already a ‘Fantastic Step-Mummy’ to Her Fiancé’s Toddler Son, Says Friend

Princess Beatrice is set to become the first royal of her generation to be a stepmother.

Her fiancé, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, has a son, Christopher, who was born in 2016, with his former girlfriend Dara Huang, an architect and designer.

“He is very much part of their life,” Beatrice’s friend tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “Beatrice has embraced the child as part of her life from the outset.”

The princess, who is ninth in line to the throne, hopes to have her own children too, her friend adds.

RELATED: The Sweet Way Princess Eugenie Took Part in Her Sister Princess Beatrice’s Engagement

Mozzi shares joint custody with his ex, who splits her time between London and Hong Kong. “I wish the best for Edo and Beatrice and look forward to uniting our families,” Huang said in a statement soon after the couple’s engagement was announced.

Image zoom Princess Eugenie/Press Association Images

Adds a source: “Edo is easily one of the best dads, he is so involved, and Beatrice is already showing that she’s a fantastic step-mummy.

“They’ve been on family vacations together [with his son]. They are really happy.”

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Image zoom Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Dom Perignon

Speculation began last November that a romance had blossomed between the pair, and they made their public debut at a gala alongside Princess Kate in March. The multimillionaire Italian-British property developer and his family have known Princess Beatrice for years. “Edo and Beatrice are made for each other,” said Mozzi’s parents, Nikki Williams-Ellis and Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi.

Adds a source: “It’s such happy news! All of her friends are delighted.”