Princess Beatrice's Husband Shares Personal Tribute to Queen Elizabeth: 'Feeling Very Lucky'

Princess Beatice's husband is praising is grandmother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth, following her death.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who married Princess Beatrice in July 2020, shared a personal tribute to the monarch on Instagram Friday.

"Incredibly hard to process the last 24 hours," he wrote. "What an incredible woman and extraordinary mark she's left on the entire world. She was the rock on which modern Britain was built."

Edo, as he's known to friends, continued that he felt "very lucky" that his children were able to spend time with the Queen this summer. He and Princess Beatrice welcomed daughter Sienna Elizabeth last year, and he is also a father to a son from a previous relationship.

"Feeling very lucky that our little ones got to spend wonderful time with her this summer," he said, hinting that the family visited the Queen at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Edo concluded the post, which featured a number of photos of Queen Elizabeth through the years, "Rest is Peace Your Majesty. We will miss you so much. Brokenhearted."

Edoardo was among the mourners paying their respects to Queen Elizabeth in London on Friday. The husband of Princess Beatrice joined the crowds gathering at the Horseguards Parade to watch the traditional changing of the guard accompanied by daughter Sienna in a stroller.

Dressed in a black suit, white shirt and black tie, Edo spent around 10 minutes watching the historic event, then walked through the crowds making their way to Buckingham Palace.

The atmosphere outside Buckingham Palace was respectful and calm, with a line of thousands patiently waiting to lay flowers on the gates of the Palace and pay their respects to the late Queen.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Luc Castel/Getty

When Princess Beatrice and Edoardo's wedding was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, they opted for an intimate affair with just a handful of family members and friends at All Saint's Chapel in Windsor Great Park.

Among the attendees were Beatrice's grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

"It was all about the Queen's schedule," a source said. "The Queen was the guest of honor, and it was very important that she was there."

In a sweet touch, Princess Beatrice wore a vintage dress by Norman Hartnell worn by the Queen at least three occasions in the 1960s. Beatrice topped off her wedding day ensemble with the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, which the monarch wore back in 1947 when she and husband Prince Philip said "I do."

The Queen's daughter Princess Anne also wore the tiara for her own wedding day in 1973.

"The Queen saved this grand tiara specifically for Beatrice. It was always reserved for her as they are exceptionally close," a source told PEOPLE of the historic tiara, calling it "arguably the most sentimental [piece] lent from the Queen yet."

Princess Beatrice's mother, Sarah Ferguson, shared her own tribute to the Queen on Thursday.

"She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy: the most fantastic example of duty and service and steadfastness, and a constant steadying presence as our head of state for more than 70 years," Fergie, as the duchess is affectionately known, said in a statement posted on Twitter Thursday.

Noting that the Queen "has given her whole life selflessly to the people of the UK & the Commonwealth," she went on to honor their personal relationship.

"To me, she was the most incredible mother-in-law and friend. I will always be grateful to her for the generosity she showed me in remaining close to me even after my divorce," Fergie, 62, said candidly.

"I will miss her more than words can express."