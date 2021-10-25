Princess Beatrice's Husband Edoardo Shares Photo with His Son (a New Big Brother!) in Greece

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi made the most of his trip to Greece.

Princess Beatrice's husband shared a photo on his personal Instagram page on Sunday from the Acropolis in Athens, including a shot with his son Christopher Woolf (who is known as "Wolfie"). The father and son duo took in the remains of the massive ancient citadel, with Edoardo sporting a hat in the sun while his son rocked green shorts and a striped shirt.

The post also included a number of snaps from the visit to the Acropolis and Parthenon, showing the structures from various angles.

Edo, as Beatrice's husband of a year is called, had Wolfie from his previous relationship with American architect and designer Dara Huang. When Princess Beatrice and Edo announced the name of their daughter Sienna Elizabeth, born last month, they included that "Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna."

It's even possible that Princess Beatrice, 33, got behind the camera for the cute photo of Edo and Wolfie. The royal couple attended the lavish wedding of Princess Diana's godson Prince Philippos of Greece and Nina Flohr on Saturday at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens. The ceremony marked the third wedding celebration for the couple in a year — they first married in a very intimate ceremony at the exclusive Swiss ski resort St. Moritz in December, followed by a springtime event in Cambridgeshire hosted by Vogue writer Alice Naylor-Leyland and her husband Tom.

Beatrice's younger sister Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank also attended the wedding, along with other royals from around the world.

Princess Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Wedding of Prince Philippos and Nina Flohr at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens, Greece on October 23, 2021. Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi | Credit: PPE/SIPA/Shutterstock

Princess Beatrice and Edo also had a parents' day out less than one month after their new addition arrived, stepping out at the Frieze London Art Fair.