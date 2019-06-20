Princess Beatrice Is 'Completely Head Over Heels' with Boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Image zoom Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi David M. Benett/Getty

It may not be long before another royal wedding is announced, this time with Princess Beatrice as the princess bride!

The Queen’s granddaughter, 30, served as maid of honor to sister Princess Eugenie when she tied the knot with Jack Brooksbank in October. Soon after, Beatrice was stepping out with a new love of her own: 34-year-old multi-millionaire property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

“She’s completely head over heels,” an insider says of Princess Beatrice’s feelings for her boyfriend in this week’s issue of PEOPLE.

Edoardo is a friend of Beatrice’s family, a source previously told PEOPLE, and they have known each other for years — however, the relationship didn’t turn romantic until recently.

The pair made their first public appearance in March, hitting the red carpet together for an elegant gala event at the National Portrait Gallery. Since then, they’ve been spotted everywhere from New York City to Bahrain.

Edoardo even joined Beatrice at St. James’ Palace to support an event for Prince Andrew‘s Pitch@Palace campaign earlier this month. The couple were photographed mingling with attendees — and despite it being one of Edoardo’s first royal events, he seemed comfortable chatting with guests. Of course, Beatrice was never far from his side in case he needed support.

Edoardo, who has a young son from a previous relationship, is the stepson of Christopher Shale, who made headlines when he died at the Glastonbury rock festival in 2011. Shale, who was close to the then-Prime Minister David Cameron, was an old friend of Prince Andrew and Fergie. Beatrice would have known his stepson for many years — and joined her parents at Shale’s funeral eight years ago.

Princess Beatrice and her longtime boyfriend Dave Clark split in 2016 after nearly a decade of dating, a split that left her “devastated.”

Prince William introduced the former couple after they met during a study abroad program at the University of Edinburgh. They met for the first time at a birthday party held by Sean Brosnan, son of Pierce, and the two hit it off immediately.

The duo were often spotted out in London and even ran the London Marathon together in 2010. Princess Beatrice even moved to San Francisco and then New York City to be with Clark as he climbed the ranks with ride-sharing app Uber.