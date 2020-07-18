Princess Beatrice Wore a Hand-Me-Down Wedding Dress — and Tiara — from Queen Elizabeth

Adding to the significance of Princess Beatrice's wedding day attire, the diamond tiara loaned to her from the Queen was the same one the monarch wore at her wedding to Prince Philip

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on their July 17 wedding day with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

Princess Beatrice’s wedding day look was filled with loving tributes to her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth!

As befitting the intimate ceremony, which took place on Friday at All Saint's Chapel in Windsor Great Park, both Beatrice’s romantic ivory dress and sparkling diamond tiara were loaned to her by her grandmother, who was one of about 20 close friends and family members who watched as Beatrice wed Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Photos from the happy day show Beatrice, 31, wearing a vintage ivory Peau de Soie taffeta dress by Norman Hartnell — the same designer who crafted Elizabeth's own WWII-era wedding gown — as well as the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, which the monarch wore back in 1947, when she and husband Prince Philip said “I do.”

"The Queen saved this grand tiara specifically for Beatrice. It was always reserved for her as they are exceptionally close,” a source tells PEOPLE of the historic tiara, calling it “arguably the most sentimental [piece] lent from the Queen yet.”

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on their July 17 wedding day.

Queen Elizabeth on her 1947 wedding day to Prince Philip, wearing the Queen Mary fringe tiara that Beatrice wore on her own wedding day.

The ceremony, which was also attended by Beatrice’s parents, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, was originally scheduled for May 29. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the couple had to push back their nuptials.

"In accordance with government guidelines, no hymns were sung, but a selection of music was played," stated a royal communications press release about the socially distanced ceremony "The National Anthem was played but not sung."

Like those of other royal brides, the bouquet was placed on the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior in Westminster Abbey.

In another sweet nod to the couple’s family, Mapelli Mozzi's young son Wolfie served as the best man and page boy. Beatrice is now stepmother to Wolfie, born in 2016, whom Mapelli Mozzi shares with his former partner, architect and designer Dara Huang.

Beatrice’s father, Prince Andrew, walked her down the aisle.