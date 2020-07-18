Princess Beatrice Wore a Hand-Me-Down Wedding Dress — and Tiara — from Queen Elizabeth
Adding to the significance of Princess Beatrice's wedding day attire, the diamond tiara loaned to her from the Queen was the same one the monarch wore at her wedding to Prince Philip
Princess Beatrice’s wedding day look was filled with loving tributes to her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth!
As befitting the intimate ceremony, which took place on Friday at All Saint's Chapel in Windsor Great Park, both Beatrice’s romantic ivory dress and sparkling diamond tiara were loaned to her by her grandmother, who was one of about 20 close friends and family members who watched as Beatrice wed Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.
Photos from the happy day show Beatrice, 31, wearing a vintage ivory Peau de Soie taffeta dress by Norman Hartnell — the same designer who crafted Elizabeth's own WWII-era wedding gown — as well as the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, which the monarch wore back in 1947, when she and husband Prince Philip said “I do.”
"The Queen saved this grand tiara specifically for Beatrice. It was always reserved for her as they are exceptionally close,” a source tells PEOPLE of the historic tiara, calling it “arguably the most sentimental [piece] lent from the Queen yet.”
The ceremony, which was also attended by Beatrice’s parents, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, was originally scheduled for May 29. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the couple had to push back their nuptials.
"In accordance with government guidelines, no hymns were sung, but a selection of music was played," stated a royal communications press release about the socially distanced ceremony "The National Anthem was played but not sung."
Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!
In another sweet nod to the couple’s family, Mapelli Mozzi's young son Wolfie served as the best man and page boy. Beatrice is now stepmother to Wolfie, born in 2016, whom Mapelli Mozzi shares with his former partner, architect and designer Dara Huang.
Beatrice’s father, Prince Andrew, walked her down the aisle.
"The Queen was the guest of honor, and it was very important that she was there," the source tells PEOPLE. "It was planned for some time, and everyone had to be extremely cautious leading up to the big day because the Queen was in attendance. They had to make sure everyone who was attending was in perfect health."