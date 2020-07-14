Princess Beatrice was "kind enough to sit for a personal portrait session" with photographer Phil Poynter after he shot another image of the royal for a magazine

Royal Bride-to-Be Princess Beatrice Stuns in Her Most Glamorous Portrait Ever

Princess Beatrice's wedding may have been delayed due to coronavirus, but she still has that bridal glow.

Photographer Phil Poynter recently released a never-before-seen photo of Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter on his Instagram page, and Beatrice has never looked more glamorous. The black-and-white shot is a closeup of the royal staring directly into the camera with a slight smile as her wavy hair frames her face.

Poynter wrote that Princess Beatrice was "kind enough to sit for a personal portrait session" after he photographed her for the magazine Chaos SixtyNine. "Here's the result...Stunning!"

The photographer also shared the closeup of Beatrice's glittering red lips that appeared in the magazine, a creation by makeup artist Pat McGrath.

Princess Beatrice, 31, was set to marry her fiancé, Italian financier Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, on May 29, with a ceremony at St. James's Palace in London with a reception to follow at the Buckingham Palace gardens.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo, who are quarantining with the groom's mother during coronavirus, have not announced plans for a new wedding date.

"There are no plans to switch venues or hold a bigger wedding. They aren't even thinking about their wedding at this time," a spokesperson for the couple told PEOPLE in mid-April. "There will come a time to rearrange, but that's not yet."

Despite the change in wedding plans, Fergie recently told Royal Central that her daughter is "the happiest I have ever seen her in my life."