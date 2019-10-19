Princess Beatrice and her fiancé are taking a break from planning their own wedding to celebrate the nuptials of French and Austrian royalty in Paris.

On Saturday, the Princess of York and her property developer fiancé, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, attended the wedding of Prince Jean-Christophe Napoleon Bonaparte and Countess Olympia von und zu Arco-Zinneberg, the descendants of Napolean Bonaparte I, and the French Emperor’s wife, respectively.

The couple appeared to coordinate their wedding outfits with Princess Beatrice, 31, wearing a floral midi dress, black ankle-strap heels, a pink hat and a powder blue coat which was the same color as Mozzi’s waistcoat.

Image zoom CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The Paris wedding holds historical significance as it is the first time the former Imperial House of France and the House of Hapsburg have reunited since Napoleon married the Archduchess of Austria nearly two centuries ago, according to The Mirror.

Image zoom CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter announced her engagement to the multi-millionaire property tycoon in September in a statement released by Buckingham Palace. “The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Beatrice to Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi,” the statement read.

According to the palace, Mozzi proposed to Beatrice while on vacation in Italy. The couple traveled to Italy ahead of their friend Misha Nonoo’s wedding in Rome, which was also attended by Princess Eugenie, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The royal wedding is set to take place in 2020.

“We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married,“ Beatrice and Edoardo said in a statement. “We share so many similar interests and values and we know that this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.”

Image zoom Princess Eugenie

The couple released a trio of photos taken by the bride-to-be’s sister, Princess Eugenie.

The proud younger sister, who tied the knot in her own royal wedding last October, shared her excitement on her personal Instagram: “Beabea – wow! I’m so happy for you my dearest big sissy and dear Edo. It’s been a long time coming and you two are meant to be. 📷 by me!!”