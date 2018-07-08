Princess Beatrice's Ex Dave Clark Marries Lynn Anderson in Italy

Princess Beatrice‘s ex boyfriend Dave Clark is a married man!

Clark, who dated Beatrice for nearly a decade, tied the knot with Lynn Anderson over the weekend during a romantic ceremony in Italy, a source tells PEOPLE.

Present during the couple’s happy day was Scooter Braun, manager to Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, who shared some sweet photos of Clark and Anderson’s big day.

“Congrats to David and Lynn Clark on a beautiful wedding filled with laughter and love and more laughter and some dancing and some donuts,” he wrote alongside a series of photos of the pair. “Shotgun Anderson will always be my hero. Love to you guys and your new family! Cheers!”

In one image, the pair held each other tight while sharing a dance at their reception.

Victoria’s Secret model Sara Sampaio was also present for the pair’s nuptials, sharing a sweet photo on her Instagram Story of Clark and Anderson sharing their first kiss together as a married couple on Saturday.

Sara Sampaio/Instagram

Sara Sampaio/Instagram

She also documented the couple’s reception, which included fire dancers, capturing the pair sharing a smooch on the dance floor.

RELATED: From Josiah & Lauren to Harry & Meghan: See Which Star Couples Tied the Knot in 2018

Dave Clark and Lynn Anderson Sara Sampaio/Instagram

Sara Sampaio/Instagram

RELATED: Princess Beatrice and Dave Clark Split After 10 Years Together

Beatrice, 29, and Clark broke up in 2016, after dating for almost 10 years.

A friend told PEOPLE at the time that their split was “amicable and mutual.”

“They both need space after a period of ten years to see what they both want,” the insider added.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Beatrice’s cousin Prince William introduced the couple after they met during a study abroad program at the University of Edinburgh. They met for the first time at a birthday party held by Sean Brosnan, son of actor Pierce Brosnan, and the two hit it off immediately.

Princess Beatrice and Dave Clark Steve Granitz/WireImage

After six months of dating, Clark and Anderson, a former executive at NBC, got engaged in May 2017, according to the Daily Mail.