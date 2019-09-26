Royal Wedding Alert! Princess Beatrice Engaged to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi: 'We Are Both So Excited'

Image zoom Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Princess Eugenie

There’s another royal wedding on the horizon — this time, it’s Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi‘s turn to walk down the aisle!

The Queen’s granddaughter, 30, announced her engagement to the 34-year-old multi-millionaire property tycoon on Thursday in a statement released by Buckingham Palace.

“The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Beatrice to Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi,” the statement read.

According to the palace, Mozzi proposed to Beatrice while on vacation in Italy earlier this month. The couple traveled to Italy ahead of their friend Misha Nonoo’s wedding, which was also attended by Princess Eugenie, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Beatrice’s wedding is set to take place in 2020.

Beatrice and Edoardo said in a statement: “We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married.”

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice's engagement ring

Beatrice’s parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, said: “We are thrilled that Beatrice and Edoardo have got engaged, having watched their relationship develop with pride. We are the lucky parents of a wonderful daughter who has found her love and companion in a completely devoted friend and a loyal young man. We send them every good wish for a wonderful family future.”

Mozzi’s parents, Mrs. Nikki Williams-Ellis and Mr. Alessandro Mapelli also responded to the happy news. “We are truly delighted about Edoardo and Beatrice’s engagement. Our family has known Beatrice for most of her life. Edo and Beatrice are made for each other, and their happiness and love for each other is there for all to see. They share an incredibly strong and united bond, their marriage will only strengthen what is already a wonderful relationship.”

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Speculation began last November that romance had blossomed between Beatrice and Edoardo, who has a 2-year-old son from a previous relationship.

Edoardo is a friend of Beatrice’s family, a source previously told PEOPLE. Despite rumors that they were introduced recently, they have known each other for years – and, friends say, they certainly didn’t need to go through a formal introduction to each other’s parents.

Edoardo is the stepson of Christopher Shale, who made headlines when he died at the Glastonbury rock festival in 2011. Shale, who was close to the then-Prime Minister David Cameron, was an old friend of Beatrice’s parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. Beatrice would have known his stepson for many years – and joined her parents at Shale’s funeral seven years ago.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

The two made their relationship red carpet official at the National Portrait Gallery’s gala event in March, where Beatrice wore a red velvet dress with a cinched belt detail while her boyfriend sported a classic tux for the elegant date night.

Just days later, the duo stepped out holding hands with her boyfriend in New York City. They were all smiles for the outing – which appeared to include some shopping, as Edoardo carried a bag from the John Varvatos boutique – and he even gave a thumbs up to the cameras.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice

Sarah Ferguson, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice

The couple have also spent time with Beatrice’s parents, headed to the Middle East for the Bahrain Grand Prix in late March for some “family time” with Beatrice’s mother Sarah Ferguson and father Prince Andrew.

“Such a joy to be invited to attend the Bahrain Grand Prix with @hrhthedukeofyork and Beatrice. Excited to meet @frankiedettori_,” Fergie captioned a selfie from the trip on Instagram, adding the hashtags #familytimes and #luckyme.