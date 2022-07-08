The couple, who welcomed daughter Sienna last September, also attended the tennis tournament on Tuesday

Game, set, matching hats!

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi stepped out to watch the tennis action at Wimbledon on Friday. At one point, the couple sported matching hats featuring the All England Lawn Tennis Club's green and purple colors. In addition to their style, their facial expressions were also in sync as they took in the match.

The hats were practical accessories during the sunny tournament. Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter also wore a pink floral dress by The Vampire's Wife, a brand previously worn by Kate Middleton. Kate opted to wear an emerald green gown by the brand for her first official painted portrait with Prince William, which was revealed last month.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzin and Princess Beatrice attend day 12 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 08, 2022 in London, England. Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Another member of the royal family was also in attendance on Friday: sitting to Beatrice's other side was Princess Michael of Kent, who is married to the Queen's cousin. Princess Michael sported sunglasses and a large visor to stay protected in the sun.

Princess Beatrice and Edo, as friends and family affectionately call him, are regulars at Wimbledon. They attended the tournament on Tuesday, sitting outside the royal box behind Kate Middleton and Prince William. (The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge plan to attend the men's finals together on Sunday, with Kate also attending the event on Saturday for the women's finals.)

Last year, Princess Beatrice and Edo attended the tournament ahead of their daughter's birth. They welcomed baby Sienna last September. Princess Beatrice, 33, showed off her baby bump in a polka dot dress with puffed sleeves as they made their way to their front-row seats.

The outing comes just weeks before a special occasion for the couple: their second wedding anniversary. Beatrice and Edoardo tied the knot in a scaled-down ceremony attended by only close family and friends, including Beatrice's grandparents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, on July 17, 2020. They canceled their original wedding plans set for May 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

