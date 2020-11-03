Princess Beatrice and Husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Share a Kiss in Romantic New Wedding Photo

Princess Beatrice followed in the footsteps of her royal relatives by giving the public a look at her post-wedding kiss

Sealed with a royal kiss!

Princess Beatrice's July wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi was a low-key affair after being rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but fans are finally getting a look at a royal wedding staple: the newlyweds' romantic kiss!

Mother of the bride Sarah Ferguson sent out thank-you notes to those offering congratulations on the marriage featuring a slew of never-before-seen photos from the big day. In one black-and-white shot, shared by the world.of.royals Instagram page, Beatrice and Edo hold hands as they share a smooch outside surrounded by foliage. (See the romantic photo here!)

Image zoom Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their wedding day | Credit: Ben STANSALL - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Image zoom Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie | Credit: Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

"Some view the church as a holy place so they won’t kiss in the church out of respect, but many vicars throughout the church of England will ask the couple if they want to kiss," Myka Meier, Beaumont Etiquette founder, previously told PEOPLE.

Image zoom Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice | Credit: Benjamin Wheeler/PA Wire

Fergie, as the Duchess of York is affectionately known, has sent a number of new photos from her daughter's wedding day with her thank you cards. One photo showed the couple walking hand-in-hand through a green field, with Princess Beatrice looking regal in her hand-me-down bridal gown borrowed from her grandmother Queen Elizabeth while Edo is dapper in a Huntsman morning suit that he helped design.

Another portrait is a black-and-white shot of the bride and groom smiling at one another, with Beatrice holding her bridal bouquet.

There are also two black-and-white photos showing the couple in romantic poses, one with their heads pressed against each other and another in which they hold hands as they smile at each other.

Image zoom Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi | Credit: Benjamin Wheeler/PA

Image zoom Princess Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson | Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

"Thank you so much for your amazingly caring and supportive messages for Beatrice and Edo's future happiness," Fergie said in her message. "It was a glorious day; the sun smiled down on them. We were all delighted to be able to come together and celebrate their love for one another. Beatrice looked stunning and Edo handsome — their love shone through."