Royals Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Sport Stylish Ensembles During Date Day in London Princess Beatrice and her husband took in contemporary art at the Frieze London art fair By Ingrid Vasquez Ingrid Vasquez Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She is a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelors in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at Fansided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 12, 2022 10:10 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Dave Benett/Getty Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, stepped out in style for a date day at the Frieze London art fair. After mourning the death of her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II — who died last month at the age of 96 — Beatrice, 34, and her husband, 38, were seen at the contemporary art fair Wednesday afternoon in The Regent's Park. Beatrice, whose parents are Prince Andrew and Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson, can be seen wearing a white dress underneath a chic black blazer. She completed the look with black loafers and a matching handbag. Princess Beatrice Wears Statement Headband Fit for a Royal at Buckingham Palace Garden Party Dave Benett/Getty Edoardo looked dapper in a royal blue suit with a white button-up underneath. He accessorized with a blue and white polka-dot scarf. Royal Parents' Night Out! Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Hit the Red Carpet in Style The fashionable couple, who welcomed daughter Sienna Elizabeth in September 2021, were last photographed watching tennis at Wimbledon in July. During the matches, the pair put on matching hats that featured the All England Lawn Tennis Club's green and purple colors. RELATED VIDEO: Princess Beatrice Made a Last-Minute 'Request' to Borrow the Queen's Dress for Her Wedding Gown Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more! Beatrice and her Edoardo wed on July 17, 2020. A source told PEOPLE at the time that their wedding "was very private, intimate and romantic." With the marriage, Beatrice also became stepmother to Edoardo's young son, born in 2016, whom he shares with his former girlfriend Dara Huang, an architect and designer.