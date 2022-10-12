Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Sport Stylish Ensembles During Date Day in London

Princess Beatrice and her husband took in contemporary art at the Frieze London art fair

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Published on October 12, 2022 10:10 PM
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice of York attend the Frieze Art Fair 2022 VIP Preview in Regent's Park on October 12, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Photo: Dave Benett/Getty

Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, stepped out in style for a date day at the Frieze London art fair.

After mourning the death of her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II — who died last month at the age of 96 — Beatrice, 34, and her husband, 38, were seen at the contemporary art fair Wednesday afternoon in The Regent's Park.

Beatrice, whose parents are Prince Andrew and Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson, can be seen wearing a white dress underneath a chic black blazer. She completed the look with black loafers and a matching handbag.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and <a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-beatrice/" data-inlink="true">Princess Beatrice</a> of York attend the Frieze Art Fair 2022 VIP Preview in Regent's Park on October 12, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Dave Benett/Getty

Edoardo looked dapper in a royal blue suit with a white button-up underneath. He accessorized with a blue and white polka-dot scarf.

The fashionable couple, who welcomed daughter Sienna Elizabeth in September 2021, were last photographed watching tennis at Wimbledon in July.

During the matches, the pair put on matching hats that featured the All England Lawn Tennis Club's green and purple colors.

RELATED VIDEO: Princess Beatrice Made a Last-Minute 'Request' to Borrow the Queen's Dress for Her Wedding Gown

Beatrice and her Edoardo wed on July 17, 2020.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that their wedding "was very private, intimate and romantic."

With the marriage, Beatrice also became stepmother to Edoardo's young son, born in 2016, whom he shares with his former girlfriend Dara Huang, an architect and designer.

