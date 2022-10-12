Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, stepped out in style for a date day at the Frieze London art fair.

After mourning the death of her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II — who died last month at the age of 96 — Beatrice, 34, and her husband, 38, were seen at the contemporary art fair Wednesday afternoon in The Regent's Park.

Beatrice, whose parents are Prince Andrew and Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson, can be seen wearing a white dress underneath a chic black blazer. She completed the look with black loafers and a matching handbag.

Dave Benett/Getty

Edoardo looked dapper in a royal blue suit with a white button-up underneath. He accessorized with a blue and white polka-dot scarf.

The fashionable couple, who welcomed daughter Sienna Elizabeth in September 2021, were last photographed watching tennis at Wimbledon in July.

During the matches, the pair put on matching hats that featured the All England Lawn Tennis Club's green and purple colors.

RELATED VIDEO: Princess Beatrice Made a Last-Minute 'Request' to Borrow the Queen's Dress for Her Wedding Gown

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Beatrice and her Edoardo wed on July 17, 2020.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that their wedding "was very private, intimate and romantic."

With the marriage, Beatrice also became stepmother to Edoardo's young son, born in 2016, whom he shares with his former girlfriend Dara Huang, an architect and designer.