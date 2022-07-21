Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's Relationship Timeline

Princess Beatrice d’York and her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend the Wedding of Prince Jean-Christophe Napoleon and Olympia Von Arco-Zinneberg at Les Invalides on October 19, 2019 in Paris, France.

Princess Beatrice may be 10th in line for the British throne, but she's first in line for Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's heart.

Beatrice is the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth and the oldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. She first went public with her relationship with Edoardo, a multimillionaire property tycoon, in March 2019, though speculation about their romance began in November 2018. After initially delaying their wedding due to COVID-19, the couple got married in an intimate ceremony in July 2020.

On Sept. 18, 2021, Beatrice and Edoardo — who often goes by Edo — welcomed their first child, a daughter named Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. Beatrice is also the stepmother of Christopher "Wolfie" Woolf, Edoardo's son from a previous relationship. A source told PEOPLE in 2019 that "Beatrice is already showing that she's a fantastic step-mummy."

From rescheduling their nuptials to the birth of their child, here's everything you need to know about Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's relationship.

November 2018: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi reportedly begin dating

Speculation about Beatrice and Edoardo's relationship began in November 2018. "Edoardo is a friend of Beatrice's family," a source told PEOPLE around that time. Despite rumors that they had been introduced recently, they had already known each other for years.

March 12, 2019: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi make their red carpet debut

Princess Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend The Portrait Gala 2019 hosted by Dr Nicholas Cullinan and Edward Enninful to raise funds for the National Portrait Gallery's 'Inspiring People' project at the National Portrait Gallery on March 12, 2019 in London, England Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

The royal and the property developer stepped out for the first time for the 2019 Portrait Gala at the National Portrait Gallery alongside Kate Middleton. This was Beatrice's first appearance with a new boyfriend after ending her relationship with Dave Clark three years earlier.

March 18, 2019: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi hold hands in New York City

Just a few days later, the couple were photographed holding hands wearing coordinating blue and gray outfits. The Queen's granddaughter was all smiles, and Edoardo even gave a thumbs up to the paparazzi.

March 31, 2019: Princess Beatrice brings Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on a family trip

Beatrice and Edoardo traveled to the Middle East for VIP Day at the Bahrain Grand Prix with her parents. The group cheered on British driver Lewis Hamilton at the Formula One Championship race and spent time with champion horse jockey Frankie Dettori. The Yorks stayed at the Ritz-Carlton, where they were guests of the Crown Prince of Bahrain.

May 31, 2019: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi enjoy a double date with Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice of York attend the Lenny Kravitz & Dom Perignon 'Assemblage' exhibition, the launch Of Lenny Kravitz' UK Photography Exhibition, on July 10, 2019 in London, England Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

The royal sisters were spotted out on a double date in London. Beatrice was photographed holding hands with both Edoardo and her sister, Princess Eugenie, as they ventured down a street in Notting Hill. Jack Brooksbank, who married Eugenie in October 2018, was also in attendance.

August 31, 2019: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend Ellie Goulding's wedding to Caspar Jopling

Beatrice sparkled in a glittery green dress by The Vampire's Wife at Ellie Goulding's nuptials, which took place at Castle Howard near York Minster Cathedral. As her plus one, Edoardo complemented Beatrice's look in a three-piece suit and green tie. Eugenie and her husband Jack, who served as one of Jopling's groomsmen, were among the wedding guests.

September 2019: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi get engaged

Edoardo proposed to Beatrice during a trip to Italy in early September, ahead of their friend Misha Nonoo's wedding, which was also attended by Princess Eugenie, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The engagement was announced later that month in a statement released by Buckingham Palace.

"The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Beatrice to Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi," the statement read.

Beatrice and Edoardo said in their own statement: "We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can't wait to be married."

Edoardo shared his own romantic message to Beatrice on Instagram, writing, "You will never be alone my love, my heart is your home. Hand in hand, today, tomorrow and forever." The post included four black-and-white photos of the couple, taken by Misan Harriman.

The couple also released a trio of photos taken by Princess Eugenie, who celebrated the news on her own Instagram. "Beabea – wow! I'm so happy for you my dearest big sissy and dear Edo," she wrote. "It's been a long time coming and you two are meant to be."

October 2019: Sources say Princess Beatrice is a "fantastic step-mummy" to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's son

Edoardo shares joint custody of his son Christopher with his ex-girlfriend, Dara Huang. According to a source who spoke with PEOPLE, Beatrice made it a point to connect with her future stepson. "He is very much part of their life," Beatrice's friend said at the time. "Beatrice has embraced the child as part of her life from the outset."

"Edo is easily one of the best dads," another source told PEOPLE. "He is so involved, he is so committed to this little boy, and Beatrice is already showing that she's a fantastic step-mummy already. They've been on family vacations together already. They are really happy, there's no better person they could have for a step-mummy."

Following the couple's engagement, Huang released a statement of her own: "I wish the best for Edo and Beatrice and look forward to uniting our families."

December 18, 2019: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi throw an engagement party

"They were really happy to be surrounded by all their friends," a friend of the couple told PEOPLE. "They spent the time going around the room making sure they said hello to everyone."

The guest continued, "It was a fun drinks party. There were a lot of people who were catching up and not only celebrating the engagement, but there was a real pre-Christmas excitement. It went on well into the night. It was a fun night."

December 25, 2019: Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi makes his royal Christmas debut with Princess Beatrice

February 5, 2020: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi announce their first wedding details

Princess Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi arrive at the Athens Orthodox Cathedral following the wedding ceremony of Nina Flohr and Prince Philippos at the Metropolis Greek Orthodox Cathedral Credit: Milos Bicanski/Getty

In early February, PEOPLE confirmed that Beatrice and Edoardo planned to tie the knot on May 29, 2020, in a "low-key" affair.

"She's so excited …. Today the family announced Beatrice will marry Edo on 29th May 2020. Very proud of this moment. Xx," Princess Eugenie wrote on Instagram alongside a throwback photo of the royal sisters.

March 2020: Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's father says Princess Beatrice will receive a new title when she marries

In March, it was reported that Beatrice would become an Italian "Contessa" and "Nobile Donna" following her wedding to Edoardo, whose father is Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi. As his oldest son, Edoardo is set to inherit the family's ancestral seat, the 18th-century Villa Mapelli Mozzi palace in northern Italy. "I've never seen him so happy," Edoardo's father told The Daily Mail.

April 16, 2020: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi cancel their wedding amid the pandemic

While the U.K. was in lockdown, Beatrice and Edoardo officially put their wedding on hold. "There are no plans to switch venues or hold a bigger wedding. They aren't even thinking about their wedding at this time. There will come a time to rearrange, but that's not yet," a spokesperson for the couple told PEOPLE. According to another source, their wedding invitations were never sent out "due to coronavirus concerns."

July 17, 2020: Princess Beatrice quietly marries Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in front of the Queen

The couple opted for a private wedding at Windsor Chapel in front of 20 close friends and family members, including Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

"The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11 a.m. on Friday 17th July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor," a statement from Buckingham Palace said. "The small ceremony was attended by The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh and close family. The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant Government Guidelines."

"It was very private, intimate and romantic," a source told PEOPLE. ​​"It was planned for some time, and everyone had to be extremely cautious leading up to the big day because the Queen was in attendance. They had to make sure everyone who was attending was in perfect health."

July 18, 2020: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi share photos from their royal wedding

For the wedding, Beatrice borrowed two important pieces from Queen Elizabeth: a vintage ivory Peau de Soie taffeta dress by Norman Hartnell, who designed the Queen's own WWII-era wedding gown, and the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, which was worn by the Queen on her wedding day in 1947.

A source told PEOPLE that the tiara was "arguably the most sentimental [piece] lent from the Queen yet, for a very special reason," adding that "the Queen saved this grand tiara specifically for Beatrice. It was always reserved for her as they are exceptionally close."

The couple and their families shared more photos over the next few days, including a touching tribute from Princess Eugenie. "What a complete joy and privilege to watch you, my beautiful big sister, walk down the aisle to dear Edo," she wrote on Instagram. "I am so proud of you and I'm excited to support you in the next chapter of your life. We are going to have so much fun together."

July 28, 2020: Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shares a poem that was read at his wedding to Princess Beatrice

Edoardo shared the poem "I Carry Your Heart with Me" by American poet e. e. cummings on Instagram alongside photos from his July nuptials. The poem was read at the wedding by his mother, Nikki Williams-Ellis. In his caption, he wrote, "I carry your heart with me (i carry it in my heart) i am never without it (anywhere i go you go, my dear; and whatever is done by only me is your doing, my darling)."

"They are on a small honeymoon in France," a source told PEOPLE at the end of July, adding, "They have a longer more luxurious honeymoon planned for August."

October 16, 2020: Princess Beatrice shares rare tweets about her wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

In the post, Beatrice thanked well-wishers and spoke about borrowing her wedding dress from Queen Elizabeth.

She wrote, "Thank you to everyone who has sent in and tweeted their best wishes for our special day in July. Edo and I are so excited to embark on this new chapter together."

In a second tweet, she quote-tweeted the Royal Collection Trust's announcement that her dress was on display at Windsor Castle, as per royal tradition. "It was an honour to wear my grandmother's beautiful dress on my wedding day, I hope many of you are able to visit the exhibition which is still open at Windsor Castle," she wrote.

March 4, 2021: Princess Beatrice opens up about her relationship with her stepson Wolfie

In honor of World Book Day, Beatrice spoke to the Evening Standard about how reading has been a big part of her relationship with her stepson during lockdown. "This year, I had the great honour to become a stepmother, and have had the most remarkable time going back over some of my most favourite stories at bedtime," she wrote. "Together, we had such a special time reading through all the entries for Oscars Book Prize 2020."

She continued, "My stepson has been, as many children have, home schooling this term. Helping him to engage with stories is a great journey to inspire imagination, creativity, independence and humour. If you have not yet read the Oi Frog books by Kes Grey and Jim Field, they have fast become our favourite."

May 19, 2021: Princess Beatrice announces she's expecting her first baby with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Edo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice, Mrs Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend Wimbledon Championships Tennis Tournament at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 08, 2021 in London, England Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Buckingham Palace released a statement announcing the happy news on May 19, 2021: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year."

The statement continued, "The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."

July 17, 2021: Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shares a sweet tribute to Princess Beatrice on their first wedding anniversary

One year after their private wedding ceremony, Edoardo shared a rare selfie of the couple on Instagram. ​​"I can't believe it has been 1 year. Every second of every day since has been so full of joy, happiness, laughter and love," he wrote. "You are the kindest, loveliest and most beautiful person in the world. Thank you my darling for every second."

September 18, 2021: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcome their first daughter

On September 20, Buckingham Palace released a statement announcing that Beatrice gave birth to her daughter, who weighed 6 lbs and 2 oz.

Beatrice also shared the news on Twitter, writing, "So delighted to share the news of the safe arrival of our daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London. Thank you to the Midwife team and everyone at the hospital for their wonderful care."

October 1, 2021: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi reveal their daughter's name

Beatrice revealed on Twitter that the couple named their daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, paying tribute to Beatrice's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. "We are all doing well and Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna," she wrote in the tweet, alongside an image of her daughter's footprints.

Edoardo shared the same image on Instagram with a lengthy message to his family. "Our life together has just begun, and I can't wait to see all the amazing things that await us," he wrote. "Feeling so much love and gratitude for my amazing wife, baby Sienna and Wolfie. These are the days I never want to forget. This week, a friend said to me the sweetest saying …. that with every child you grow a whole new heart 💖."

May 11, 2022: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi walk the red carpet

Princess Beatrice arrives with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi during the charity preview night of A Gallop Through History Platinum Jubilee celebration Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice | Credit: Steve Parsons/PA Images via Getty Images

The royal parents were guests of honor at the Windsor Horse Show in May 2022. Beatrice walked the red carpet wearing a floor-length floral gown by The Vampire's Wife, while Edoardo sported a velvet blazer and bow tie.

July 8, 2022: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend Wimbledon wearing matching hats

Beatrice and Edoardo were photographed watching tennis at Wimbledon in July. At one point during the matches, the couple put on matching hats that featured the All England Lawn Tennis Club's green and purple colors.