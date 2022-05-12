The couple, who welcomed daughter Sienna in September, attended a charity preview night of A Gallop Through History Platinum Jubilee celebration

Royal Parents' Night Out! Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Hit the Red Carpet in Style

Princess Beatrice arrives with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi during the charity preview night of A Gallop Through History Platinum Jubilee celebration

Princess Beatrice is ruling the red carpet!

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, were guests of honor at the Windsor Horse Show on Wednesday night, where they attended a charity preview of "A Gallop Through History," a celebration of the monarch's Platinum Jubilee year.

In addition to hitting the red carpet — Princess Beatrice in a floral patterned gown by The Vampire's Wife (a brand also worn by Kate Middleton) and Edoardo in a velvet blazer and bow tie — the couple waved to the crowds as they rode off in a car.

It was a rare parents' night out for the couple, who welcomed daughter Sienna Elizabeth in September. Princess Beatrice is also a stepmother to Edoardo's son, Christopher Woolf, from a previous relationship.

Most of the monarch's 12 great-grandchildren will participate in a pageant at the Royal Windsor Horse Show on Sunday, according to a report in The Telegraph. The little royals will ride in a horse-drawn carriage as part of the "A Gallop Through History" gala performance to celebrate the Queen's 70 years on the throne.

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, 18, will also participate in the show. The daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex will drive the carriage once owned by Prince Philip in tribute to her late grandfather, who died in April 2021 at age 99. Lady Louise has picked up the Duke of Edinburgh's passion for the sport, participating in competitions.

Video footage previously emerged of the Queen's great-grandchildren practicing getting into the carriage at Windsor Castle, likely getting ready for Sunday's event.

The 96-year-old monarch's great-grandchildren will likely also participate in the variety of events over the first weekend in June, but they will not all appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony as is tradition for Trooping the Colour. The palace announced last week that only working members of the royal family will appear for the balcony appearance instead of the full extended royal family.

Prince William and Kate's three children are expected to be there along with Prince Edward and Sophie's kids, Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn.

