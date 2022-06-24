Princess Beatrice and Husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Go Glam for Night Out
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi got all dressed up for a parents' night out!
The couple, who tied the knot in July 2020 and welcomed daughter Sienna Elizabeth last year, attended The Alchemist's Feast, the inaugural summer party and fundraiser for the National Gallery's Bicentenary campaign, on Thursday night.
While Edo wore a classic black tuxedo and bow tie, Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, 33, looked elegant in a sage sequin gown with long sleeves and a black waistband by Markarian. Princess Beatrice had the deep V-neckline modified slightly for a more conservative look.
Beatrice accessorized her ensemble with a white clutch and drop earrings. She also wore a black headband, one of her go-to hairstyles. At a Buckingham Palace garden party last month, Princess Beatrice sported a statement headband over a traditional hat or fascinator.
Princess Beatrice and Edo had a number of day dates last week, attending the Royal Ascot horse races on three separate days.
Edo even shared a photo on his personal Instagram page from one of the outings. The couple posed in front of a sculpture of a ram by artist David Williams-Ellis. The sculptor has featured the creation of the piece on his own Instagram page, including the crane that was used to put it in place at the racecourse.
The duo also participated in a number of events over Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee weekend, including Trooping the Colour and a special service of Thanksgiving.
For the weekend's grand finale, the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, they brought along another member of the family to enjoy the festivities: Edo's son from a previous relationship. Christopher Woolf, known as "Wolfie," stepped out for his first royal event.
Beatrice and Edoardo's wedding (where Wolfie had the important role of pageboy!) marked the first time since Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall married Prince Charles in 2005 that a member of the British royal family stepped into the position of stepmother. Beatrice is the first of her generation — and first grandchild of the monarch — to do so.
"Beatrice is a wonderful and very hands-on stepmom," a source previously told PEOPLE.