Princess Beatrice's Husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Marks First Wedding Anniversary with Sweet Tribute
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi wed July 17, 2020, in a scaled-down ceremony attended by only close family and friends, including Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have hit their first major milestone as a married couple: Saturday marked one year since the couple tied the knot!
In honor of the happy day, Edoardo shared a candid photograph of the pair alongside a touching social media tribute.
"I can't believe it has been 1 year. Every second of every day since has been so full of joy, happiness, laughter and love," he wrote. "You are the kindest, loveliest and most beautiful person in the world. Thank you my darling for every second."
In the photograph Beatrice, 32, smiles in a pair of sunglasses while posing outside beside Edoardo, 38.
This summer has been an exciting time for the couple, who previously announced they are expecting their first child this fall.
During one recent day out, they sat in the front row of the royal box at Wimbledon, with Beatrice showing off her baby bump in a stylish polka dot dress.
They've also been enjoying their babymoon months with occasional casual outings in London.
Beatrice and Edoardo wed in a scaled-down ceremony attended by only close family and friends, including Beatrice's grandparents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, last July 17. They canceled their original wedding plans set for May 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!
The wedding marked the first time since Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall married Prince Charles in 2005 that a member of the British royal family stepped into the position of stepmother. The first of her generation — and first grandchild of the monarch — to do so, Beatrice is co-parenting Edo's young son — Christopher Woolf, known as "Wolfie" — from a previous relationship with American architect and designer Dara Huang.
In fact, Wolfie had the important role of pageboy in his father's wedding, and a source previously told PEOPLE that "Beatrice is a wonderful and very hands-on stepmom."