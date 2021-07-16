Princess Beatrice's Husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Marks First Wedding Anniversary with Sweet Tribute

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi wed July 17, 2020, in a scaled-down ceremony attended by only close family and friends, including Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have hit their first major milestone as a married couple: Saturday marked one year since the couple tied the knot!

In honor of the happy day, Edoardo shared a candid photograph of the pair alongside a touching social media tribute.

"I can't believe it has been 1 year. Every second of every day since has been so full of joy, happiness, laughter and love," he wrote. "You are the kindest, loveliest and most beautiful person in the world. Thank you my darling for every second."

In the photograph Beatrice, 32, smiles in a pair of sunglasses while posing outside beside Edoardo, 38.

This summer has been an exciting time for the couple, who previously announced they are expecting their first child this fall.

During one recent day out, they sat in the front row of the royal box at Wimbledon, with Beatrice showing off her baby bump in a stylish polka dot dress.

Edo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice | Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

They've also been enjoying their babymoon months with occasional casual outings in London.

Embargoed: Not for publication or onward transmission before 2200 BST Saturday July 18, 2020. Princess Beatrice wedding Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi | Credit: Benjamin Wheeler/PA

Beatrice and Edoardo wed in a scaled-down ceremony attended by only close family and friends, including Beatrice's grandparents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, last July 17. They canceled their original wedding plans set for May 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The wedding marked the first time since Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall married Prince Charles in 2005 that a member of the British royal family stepped into the position of stepmother. The first of her generation — and first grandchild of the monarch — to do so, Beatrice is co-parenting Edo's young son — Christopher Woolf, known as "Wolfie" — from a previous relationship with American architect and designer Dara Huang.