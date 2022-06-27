After a glamorous night out on Thursday, the couple dressed down to attend Glastonbury over the weekend

Princess Beatrice and Husband Edoardo Blend Into the Crowd at Glastonbury Music Festival

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi joined a crowd of concertgoers over the weekend at the Glastonbury Festival.

After Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter and her husband went glam at a party and fundraiser for the National Gallery's Bicentenary campaign on Thursday evening, they stepped out twice over the weekend at Glastonbury.

On Friday, Princess Beatrice opted for a linen shirtdress with white sneakers, sunglasses and a cross-body bag to attend the famed music festival. Edo, as Beatrice's husband is known, also opted for white sneakers along with dark jeans, a jacket and sunglasses for the daytime outing.

The duo hit the festival again on Sunday, with Princess Beatrice blending into the crowd in a denim dress under a black jacket and sneakers.

This year's festival included headliners such as Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Diana Ross.

Edo even shared a photo on his personal Instagram page from one of the outings. The couple posed in front of a sculpture of a ram by artist David Williams-Ellis. The sculptor has featured the creation of the piece on his own Instagram page, including the crane that was used to put it in place at the racecourse.

The duo also participated in a number of events over Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee weekend earlier this month, including Trooping the Colour and a special service of Thanksgiving.

For the weekend's grand finale, the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, they brought along another member of the family to enjoy the festivities: Edo's son from a previous relationship. Christopher Woolf, known as "Wolfie," stepped out for his first royal event.

Beatrice and Edoardo's wedding (where Wolfie had the important role of pageboy!) marked the first time since Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall married Prince Charles in 2005 that a member of the British royal family stepped into the position of stepmother. Beatrice is the first of her generation — and first grandchild of the monarch — to do so.