Princess Beatrice Channels Mom Fergie's '80s Style in Statement Jacket with Voluminous Sleeves

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter "makes daring choices," according to her former stylist

Like stylish mother, like stylish daughter!

Princess Beatrice was recently spotted in London sporting a statement jacket over a pleated midi skirt as she chatted on the phone. The wool felt jacket by American designer Ulla Johnson quickly drew comparisons to similar pieces worn by her mom Sarah Ferguson (or Fergie, as the Duchess of York is nicknamed) in the 1980s, especially for its voluminous balloon sleeves.

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, 33, accessorized her look with tweed loafers and a Celine Pico Belt Bag.

She's also wearing a necklace — perhaps her sweet accessory honoring her family with their first initials, including 4-month-old daughter Sienna Elizabeth?

*EXCLUSIVE* Princess Beatrice wears an 80s inspired outfit just like her mother Princess Beatrice | Credit: BACKGRID

Charlie Anderson, former stylist to Princess Beatrice and her younger sister Princess Eugenie, previously told PEOPLE that the sisters frequently turn to their mom for fashion questions.

"[Fergie] loves fashion and has strong opinions on what the girls should wear," the stylist said.

"They got hammered in the press and it was a little unfair," said Anderson, who worked with the royal siblings for one year after the wedding to help "turn around" their image.

The Royal Wedding Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice at the 2011 royal wedding | Credit: Steve Parsons/PA Images via Getty Images

These days, "I think they are mostly getting it right," said Anderson, who is now a full-time yoga teacher. "I think they have got more daring, although they have both always been quite daring and they seem to be getting to know themselves better — plus remember, they do have to adhere to certain rules especially when they are with the Queen, like wearing tights."

"I think Beatrice has a good eye; she's been wearing some fabulous pieces over the last few years — she makes daring choices, whereas I think Eugenie is a little more refined in her choices," said the stylist.

Princess Beatrice d’York and her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend the Wedding of Prince Jean-Christophe Napoleon and Olympia Von Arco-Zinneberg at Les Invalides on October 19, 2019 in Paris, France. Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi | Credit: Luc Castel/Getty

In addition to channeling her mother's fashion choices, Princess Beatrice inherited one of Fergie's signature features: her red hair. In fact, Beatrice chose her daughter's name with their shared hair hue in mind.

"They were looking for an Italian name which started with an S for Sarah, to honour the Duchess, and also reflected the golden rust colour of both the Duchess's hair colour and Beatrice's which the new baby shares," a source told Hello!