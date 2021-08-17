Princess Beatrice in Bloom! Royal Mom-to-Be Dresses Up Bump in Florals for London Lunch Date

Princess Beatrice's maternity looks have ranged from casual sundresses to more dressed up styles for occasions like Wimbledon

Royal mom-to-be Princess Beatrice's maternity style continues to blossom.

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, who is expecting her first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, attended a birthday lunch for a friend in London on Friday. For the outing, Beatrice sported a black dress under a floral blazer, accessorizing with a Gucci crossbody handbag.

Beatrice celebrated her 33rd birthday earlier this month, with sister Princess Eugenie excitedly sharing an Instagram dedication to the "mummy to be." The royal family's new addition with be a little cousin for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's son August, who was born in February.

Princess Beatrice recently opened up about the possibility that her child or stepson Wolfie might have dyslexia with Hello!'s digital magazine, hinting that the baby's due date is imminent.

"My husband's also dyslexic so we'll see whether we're having this conversation in a couple of months' time with a new baby in the house, but I really see it as a gift," she said. "And I think life is a little bit about the moments that make you; it's the challenges that make you. Of course, I would never want there to be any difficult situations. But I feel like if we're able to embrace some of the tools that we have from the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity and other organizations, then I feel very, very lucky that we can have this conversation."

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo quietly married in July 2020 after their original wedding plans were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. There were about 20 close friends and family, including Beatrice's grandparents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, at the ceremony at All Saint's Chapel, in Windsor Great Park — a short drive from Windsor Castle.

The couple announced in May 2021 that they were expecting their first child together. The new baby will be the Queen's 12th great-grandchild and the second grandchild for Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York.