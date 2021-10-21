Princess Beatrice's Daughter Sienna Has Officially Taken Her Place in the Royal Line of Succession

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice of York attend Ned's Club Lounge at Frieze London Art Fair at Regent's Park on October 13, 2021

Princess Beatrice's daughter has formally secured her spot in the line to succeed Queen Elizabeth.

Sienna's birth means Princess Eugenie and all the royals behind her are now bumped down a notch in the royal pecking order.

The website took nearly five weeks to make the update after Sienna's birth, but the delay is fairly typical. Royal.UK took just seven weeks to add Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet Diana to the list after her birth in June. When Beatrice's sister Princess Eugenie welcomed her son August in February, the website did not add him for nearly two months.

Edoardo will never appear in the line of British succession as a result of his marriage to Beatrice (nor will Beatrice's mother Sarah Ferguson, William's wife Kate Middleton or Meghan).

Although the royal family stylized Sienna's name without a royal title, Edoardo descends from Italian aristocracy — which means that Princess Beatrice became an Italian "Contessa" and "Nobile Donna," or noble woman, after their July 2020 wedding.

Edoardo's father is Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, and as his oldest son, Edoardo will inherit the family's ancestral seat, the 18th-century Villa Mapelli Mozzi palace in northern Italy.

"Edoardo is the only male descendent taking the family into the next generation," Edoardo's father previously told The Daily Mail. "He is a count — his wife will be a countess automatically and any of their children will be counts or nobile donna."

Princess Beatrice d’York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice | Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo did not announce their daughter's name to be Sienna Elizabeth until October 1 — along with a sweet photo of the baby's footprints. While it's obvious to the baby girl's middle name is a sweet tribute to Beatrice's grandmother Queen Elizabeth, the first name Sienna was a more unexpected choice — the latest odds after the birth had the frontrunners as Matilda, Florence, Arabella, Cecelia and Francesca.

Instead Beatrice, 33, chose a name that incorporated several thoughtful nods to her mother Ferige, including the hue of the locks mother, daughter and now granddaughter share.

"They were looking for an Italian name which started with an S for Sarah, to honour the Duchess, and also reflected the golden rust colour of both the Duchess's hair colour and Beatrice's which the new baby shares," a source told Hello! magazine.