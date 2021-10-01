It's reported that baby Sienna Elizabeth — whom Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed on September 18 — shares her mother and grandmother's fiery locks

Princess Beatrice's Baby's Name Is a Sweet Nod to Her Red Hair — and Her Mom Fergie's!

Princess Beatrice was really using her head when she and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi chose to name their daughter Sienna Elizabeth.

While it's obvious to the baby girl's middle name is a sweet tribute to Beatrice's grandmother Queen Elizabeth, the first name Sienna was a more unexpected choice — the latest odds after the baby's September 18 birth had the frontrunners as Matilda, Florence, Arabella, Cecelia and Francesca.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Instead Beatrice, 33, chose a name that incorporated several thoughtful nods to her mother, Sarah Ferguson (or "Fergie," as the Duchess of York is affectionately called), including the hue of the locks mother daughter — and now granddaughter — share.

"They were looking for an Italian name which started with an S for Sarah, to honour the Duchess, and also reflected the golden rust colour of both the Duchess's hair colour and Beatrice's which the new baby shares," a source told Hello!

Beatrice and Edo announced their daughter's name on Friday with coordinated social media posts showing the nearly-2-week-old infant's adorable little footprints.

"Our life together has just begun, and I can't wait to see all the amazing things that await us," Edo wrote on Instagram. "These are the days I never want to forget. This week, a friend said to me the sweetest saying….that with every child you grow a whole new heart 💖" (Edo has an older son, Christopher Woolf, a.k.a. "Wolfie," with ex Dara Huang.)

Princess Beatrice d’York and her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend the Wedding of Prince Jean-Christophe Napoleon and Olympia Von Arco-Zinneberg at Les Invalides on October 19, 2019 in Paris, France. Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi | Credit: Luc Castel/Getty

The royal family's new addition is the Queen's 12th great-grandchild and is currently 11th in the line of succession to the British throne.