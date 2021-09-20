It actually has nothing to do with the British royal family

Why Princess Beatrice's Baby Girl Will Have a Title — but Sister Princess Eugenie's Son Does Not

Princess Eugenie's son does not have a royal title, but her older sister Princess Beatrice's newborn daughter may.

Princess Beatrice, 33, welcomed her first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Saturday, Buckingham Palace announced on Monday. Although the baby girl's name hasn't been announced yet, it is likely to include a royal title — and not because Beatrice is the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth!

Edoardo descends from Italian aristocracy — which means that Princess Beatrice became an Italian "Contessa" and "Nobile Donna," or noble woman, after their July 2020 wedding.

Edoardo's father is Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, and as his oldest son, Edoardo will inherit the family's ancestral seat, the 18th-century Villa Mapelli Mozzi palace in northern Italy.

"Edoardo is the only male descendent taking the family into the next generation," Edoardo's father previously told The Daily Mail. "He is a count — his wife will be a countess automatically and any of their children will be counts or nobile donna."

While Beatrice and her sister Eugenie kept their royal status, they did not receive titles from the Queen. Therefore, Princess Eugenie's son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank did not inherit any titles from his parents when he was born in February.

Beatrice's named was previously styled as "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice of York." Now that she's married, her title will drop York — a reference to her parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, the Duke and Duchess of York. Her name is styled now as "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice, Mrs. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi."

Princess Eugenie underwent a similar change after her October 2018 wedding to Jack Brooksbank. The Court Circular has referred to the royal as "Princess Eugenie, Mrs. Jack Brooksbank."

In 2016, Prince Andrew refuted reports that he had demanded titles for "any future husbands" of daughters Eugenie and Beatrice. At the time, Andrew said he simply wanted his children to be considered "modern, working young women who happen to be members of the royal family."

On Monday morning, Buckingham Palace released a statement announcing the exciting news that Beatrice had delivered a baby girl days prior. "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London," the statement read.

Noting that the newborn weighs "6 pounds and 2 ounces," the statement continued, "The new baby's grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care."

Added the statement: "Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf."

Beatrice also tweeted the happy news.

Princess Beatrice was already a stepmother to Edoardo's son Wolfie. Edoardo shares joint custody of his son with his ex Dara Huang, an architect and designer who splits her time between London and Hong Kong.

"Edo is easily one of the best dads, he is so involved, and Beatrice is already showing that she's a fantastic step-mummy," a source previously told PEOPLE. "They've been on family vacations together [with his son]. They are really happy."