Princess Beatrice to Become Counsellor of State, Allowing Her to Stand in for Uncle King Charles

Every monarch has four Counsellors of State, and history indicates that Princess Beatrice is next in line for the role

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on September 10, 2022 01:59 PM
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 23: Princess Beatrice of York attends 'The Alchemist's Feast', the inaugural summer party & fundraiser for the National Gallery's Bicentenary campaign, NG200, with Creative Director Patrick Kinmonth, on June 23, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for The National Gallery)
Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty for The National Gallery

Princess Beatrice is set to receive an important role in the royal family with her uncle King Charles III on the throne.

Beatrice — who is also an Italian "Contessa" and "Nobile Donna" after marrying Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2020 — will likely become a Counsellor of State under the new monarch.

The roles, created under the 1937 Regency Act, are given to the monarch's spouse and the next four adults in the line of succession over the age of 21. The position allows the counsellors to carry out business on behalf of the monarch.

Though Beatrice is currently ninth in the line of succession, she is the fourth adult over 21 — with Prince William, Prince Harry and her father, Prince Andrew, ahead of her. Queen Camilla will also serve as a Counsellor of State.

Though they are rarely called upon, Counsellors of State are able to attend Privy Council meetings, sign routine documents and receive the credentials of new ambassadors to the U.K.

There are a number of "core constitutional functions" that cannot be delegated to Counsellors of State, however — including Commonwealth matters, the dissolving of Parliament (unless expressly instructed to do so by the King), the creation of peers and appointing a new Prime Minister.

ASCOT, ENGLAND - JUNE 14: <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-charles/" data-inlink="true">Prince Charles</a>, Prince of Wales, greets <a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-beatrice/" data-inlink="true">Princess Beatrice</a> of York as they attend Royal Ascot 2022 at Ascot Racecourse on June 14, 2022 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Chris Jackson/Getty

Under Queen Elizabeth, the Counsellors of State were Prince Philip until his death last year, as well as Charles, William, Harry and Andrew.

Events of recent years reportedly created pressure for both Harry and Andrew to be removed from their positions and replaced with other working royals, though the Queen did not make any such changes.

On Friday, Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shared a personal tribute to the late monarch on Instagram and shared how "very lucky" he felt that his children were able to spend time with the Queen this summer. The couple welcomed daughter Sienna Elizabeth last year, and he is also a father to a son from a previous relationship.

"Incredibly hard to process the last 24 hours," he wrote. "What an incredible woman and extraordinary mark she's left on the entire world. She was the rock on which modern Britain was built."

"Feeling very lucky that our little ones got to spend wonderful time with her this summer," he said, hinting that the family visited the Queen at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Edo concluded the post, which featured a number of photos of Queen Elizabeth through the years, "Rest is Peace Your Majesty. We will miss you so much. Brokenhearted."

