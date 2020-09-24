The unique items complement the new display of Beatrice's vintage wedding gown at Windsor Castle

Princess Beatrice's Royal Wedding China Revealed — and It's Inspired by Her Secret Nuptials

You don’t need to have been a guest at Princess Beatrice's surprise royal wedding to enjoy her big day.

A range of commemorative chinaware has been launched by the Royal Collection Trust to celebrate the July 17 nuptials, which discreetly took place at All Saint's Chapel, in Windsor Great Park.

The celebratory items, which went on sale Wednesday, include a pair of $50 tankards gilded with 22-carat gold that bear the monograms of Beatrice and her Italian property developer husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi — known as "Edo" to his close friends.

Image zoom Princess Beatrice's commemorative royal wedding china Royal Collection Trust / © Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Image zoom Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Benjamin Wheeler/PA Wire

"The exclusive design shows the couple’s initials surmounted by the coronet of Princess Beatrice, surrounded by a bouquet of pink roses, peonies, lemon blossom and thistles, secured with the white rose of York," says a release from the Trust, which is selling the items through its online store.

"The pink roses in the design reflect those that were included in Her Royal Highness’s bridal bouquet, while the thistles symbolize the couple’s love for Balmoral," the release continues.

"The bee motif throughout the range represents Her Royal Highness’s initial and how she is addressed by family and friends."

Image zoom Beatrice and Edo's Monogrammed Tankards Royal Collections Shop

The delicate wedding tankards were made in Stoke-on-Trent, England — an area known as 'The Potteries' for its long history of ceramic expertise — using traditional methods that have remained unchanged for more than 250 years.

They're also complemented in the collection by an equally delicate china Royal Wedding Pillbox ($45), which bears Beatrice's monogram on the lid and Edo's on the inside.

Image zoom Royal Wedding Pillbox Royal Collection Trust / © Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Image zoom Royal Wedding Pillbox Royal Collection Trust / © Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

The Royal Collection Trust, which organizes the opening of the main royal palaces and their accompanying stores to the public, has created the china wedding items to raise funds for the conservation of the Queen's extensive art collection, and its range of exhibitions, publications, loans, and educational programs.

Image zoom Royal Wedding Tea Towel Royal Collection Trust / © Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Image zoom Royal Wedding Strawberry Truffles Royal Collection Trust / © Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

The commemorative collection also includes a miniature tube of $4 handbag wedding shortbreads labeled “For Emergencies,” a 100% cotton Royal Wedding tea towel ($13) bearing Beatrice's monogram in ornate gold print, and a York Rose hanging decoration embroidered with gold threads and colorful beads ($19).

Fittingly for a royal wedding, there's also some sweet strawberry truffles filled with creamy ganache.

Image zoom Princess Beatrice Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty

The wedding gifts also complement the newly-opened display of Beatrices's hand-me-down wedding gown at Windsor Castle, which went public on Thursday.

Beatrice got her own sneak peek of the dress exhibit on Wednesday, enjoying the sight of the 1960s-era gown she borrowed from Queen Elizabeth as a last-minute request in a floral dress and face mask.