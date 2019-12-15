Princess Beatrice Calls Ellie Goulding Her 'Dearest Friend' in Heartfelt Poem Over Text

Image zoom David Fisher/Shutterstock; Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

Princess Beatrice penned a heartfelt poem to her “dearest friend”, singer Ellie Goulding.

Goulding was taking part in a “Text To All” segment of the hit BBC comedy Michael McIntyre’s Big Show on Saturday when the sweet poem was revealed. For the bit, McIntrye borrows a celebrity guest’s cell phone and sends a text message to all of the people listed in their contacts, without the recipients knowing that he’s behind the message.

The comic used Goulding’s phone while she sat nervously giggling in the balcony of the London Palladium alongside husband Caspar Jopling, whom she married in August at York Minster, where Beatrice and little sister Princess Eugenie were guests.

.@McInTweet pranked @EllieGoulding by sending messages from her phone – and got a response from a member of the Royal Family! 😳 #MichaelMcIntyresBigShow pic.twitter.com/xA8ZcBOENQ — BBC One (@BBCOne) December 14, 2019

“This might sound a bit weird but I’m writing a song all about you,” McIntrye sent to Goulding’s contacts. “I’d love some help with the lyrics.”

He continued, “What do you remember about that unforgettable moment? And if you can make it rhyme even better. Hurry! I’m in the studio right now and my creative juices are flowing lol x.”

After scrolling through an emotional reply from Goulding’s father-in-law Nicholas Jopling, McIntrye looked up at the Grammy-nominee and asked, “Who’s Beatrice?”

“She’s a very good friend of ours,” nervously replied Goulding.

Gonna be on @MMBigShow tonight and you’ll find out what happened when I gave Michael my phone 😬 pic.twitter.com/akK94hp6YF — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) December 14, 2019

McIntrye then quizzed, “She’s not in the royal family?” — to which Goulding quietly nodded and sheepishly said “Yeah.”

Beatrice’s poem read: “My dearest friend I love so dearly. I feel so lucky, I adore this girl so clearly. From wedding chats to Saturday evening, I adore this lady with every feeling. There truly isn’t a time that our friendship could equal a rhyme.”

Goulding revealed just how high her level of embarrassment hit as a result of the poem being broadcast on national TV.

“Which one are you today? I’m 11,” she posted on Instagram Sunday, alongside a string of images showing her reaction to McIntrye’s reading of the poem — with No. 11 showing her with her face planted in her hands.

This isn’t the first nerve-racking moment Goulding has shared with the royal family. In 2011, the British songstress performed her own rendition of Elton John’s “Your Song” for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s first dance at their royal wedding — something she later described as “scary.”

“I was so nervous my hands were shaking,” she told Vanity Fair in 2016.

Goulding was also a guest at Prince Harry’s May 2018 wedding to Meghan Markle — and that of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank the following October, where she performed at a festival-style event complete with a fairground and food stalls to continue the celebration the following day.