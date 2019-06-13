A Royal First! Princess Beatrice Brought Boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi to Dad's Palace Event

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are combining royal duty with family time!

Just a few days after Princess Eugenie‘s husband, Jack Brooksbank, made his Buckingham Palace balcony debut, Edoardo joined Beatrice at St. James’ Palace to support an event for Prince Andrew‘s Pitch@Palace campaign on Wednesday. The couple were photographed mingling with attendees — and despite it being one of Edoardo’s first royal events, he seemed comfortable chatting with guests. Of course, Beatrice was never far from his side in case he needed support.

Sarah Ferguson was also there to support her ex-husband, with whom she is still “good friends.”

Pitch@Palace was established by Prince Andrew in 2014 to help entrepreneurs and early-stage businesses connect with potential supporters, including CEOs, influencers, mentors and business partners. It has helped create 6,000 — and Wednesday’s event marked the 129th Pitch@Palace.

Edoardo, a 34-year-old multi-millionaire property tycoon, has recently been spending a lot of time getting know Beatrice’s family better. Eugenie, 29, and Beatrice, 30, brought their partners to an important event earlier this month: as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, their father Prince Andrew reviewed the Troops and took the salute at the Colonel’s Review at Horse Guards Parade. The Colonel’s Review is the second of two rehearsals ahead of Trooping The Colour, the celebration of Queen Elizabeth‘s birthday.

The night before Andrew’s big event, the royal sisters and their partners hit the town for a double date. At one point during the outing, Jack hurried ahead of the group while Edoardo held hands with both sisters, showing off their close bond.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Edoardo also joined Beatrice and her parents at the Formula One Championship race at the Bahrain Grand Prix in April.

Edoardo is a friend of Beatrice’s family, a source previously told PEOPLE. Despite rumors that they were introduced recently, they have known each other for years – and, friends say, they certainly didn’t need to go through a formal introduction to each other’s parents.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Edoardo is the stepson of Christopher Shale, who made headlines when he died at the Glastonbury rock festival in 2011. Shale, who was close to the then-Prime Minister David Cameron, was an old friend of Prince Andrew and Fergie. Beatrice would have known his stepson for many years – and joined her parents at Shale’s funeral eight years ago.