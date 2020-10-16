Princess Beatrice Breaks Wedding Day Silence to Share a Special Message in Rare Tweet

Princess Beatrice tweets that it was an "honour to wear my grandmother’s beautiful dress" for her July wedding

Princess Beatrice has broken her silence on her wedding day joy.

In a rare message on the royal’s personal Twitter account, Beatrice thanked the public for their well-wishes and spoke of her joy to be able to wear a hand-me-down dress from her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

“It was an honour to wear my grandmother’s beautiful dress on my wedding day, I hope many of you are able to visit the exhibition which is still open at Windsor Castle,” the newlywed wrote on Friday, retweeting the Royal Collection Trust’s tweet from September when as per royal tradition the dress went on display.

Beatrice also thanked the public for their kind wishes on her special day, sharing two of the official photographs, she wrote: “Thank you to everyone who has sent in and tweeted their best wishes for our special day in July. Edo and I are so excited to embark on this new chapter together.”

In a new interview with the Financial Times’ "How To Spend It" website, her property developer husband also opened up about his wedding attire, revealing that he had helped design his morning suit from the Savile Row tailor, Huntsman. “It was a wonderful process and for the rest of my life, every time I put on the suit, I’ll feel happy," he said.

Beatrice made a last-minute request to borrow the Queen’s 1960’s-era Norman Hartnell dress after having to postpone her May wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic. In July, she wed fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a small, private ceremony with just a handful of people present, including the Queen at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor.

The dress, which was last seen in 1966 when the Queen wore it to the State Opening of Parliament, was also worn to the London premiere of Lawrence of Arabia in 1962 and before that, to a state dinner in Rome in 1961.

Not only did Beatrice get to wear the stunning vintage dress from her grandmother, but she also wore the Queen’s Mary Fringe Tiara, the same one the monarch herself wore at her 1947 wedding to Prince Philip.

