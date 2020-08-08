Princess Eugenie Shares Pre-Wedding Selfie from Sister Princess Beatrice's Nuptials in Birthday Tribute

Happy Birthday, Princess Beatrice!

The royal turned 32 on Saturday and received well wishes from several family members, including younger sister Princess Eugenie and their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

“Happy happy Birthday dear Beabea 🐝,” Eugenie, 30, wrote on Instagram alongside two photos, a selfie from the night before Beatrice’s recent nuptials and a throwback photo featuring the siblings with their mom Sarah Ferguson.

“Here we are on the eve of your wedding. Still rocking a scrunchie or hair accessory (since the 90s) and huge smiles on our faces. ⁣⁣#happybirthday 🥳🎉🥳🎉,” Eugenie added.

“Wishing Princess Beatrice a very Happy Birthday! 🎂🎈” Buckingham Palace, 94, wrote on the Royal Family Instagram page, sharing a photo of the Queen with her fifth grandchild.

Proud mom Ferguson also posted on social media to wish her daughter a happy birthday. “Happy Happy Birthday My Dearest Beatrice,” the Duchess of York, 60, captioned a photo of young Beatrice.

“8.8.88 at 8.18pm was one of the greatest and most proud moments of my life,” Ferguson added. “You are unique and simply one of the most special people on this planet. Your ever loving and devoted Mum.”

Beatrice recently married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a quiet ceremony in Windsor, after the couple was forced to cancel their wedding originally scheduled for May because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The July 17 ceremony was attended by about 20 family members and close friends, including the Queen, Prince Philip and Beatrice's father, Prince Andrew.

The couple “jumped at the chance” to wed after their initial May ceremony was canceled, a source previously told PEOPLE.

“They were both desperate for it to happen. They wanted everything to be very classic and elegant; small but refined. It felt super- romantic and lovely,” the friend said.

As they settle into newlywed life, the couple will continue to reside in London, where Beatrice works for Boston-based tech company Afiniti, which has offices around the globe.

Beatrice is also seamlessly adjusting to her new role as stepmom to her husband’s 4-year-old son from a previous relationship.