What Will Princess Beatrice Name Her Baby? The Predictions Are Already In!

Immediately following the news on Wednesday that Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their first child, bookies in the U.K. got to work on baby name predictions!

The top name choices include a nod to Edoardo's Italian background. Beatrice's husband, whom she wed last summer, descends from Italian aristocracy. Edoardo's father is Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, and as his oldest son, Edoardo will inherit the family's ancestral seat, the 18th century Villa Mapelli Mozzi palace in northern Italy.

Florence and Theodore are the frontrunners when it comes to betting odds, with Ladbrokes setting the odds at 4/1 and 9/2, respectively.

Arabella is a 5/1 shot, with Cecilia (6/1), Julius (6/1) and Francesco (6/1) also close behind.

"The latest odds suggest Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo will opt for a traditional name with a nod to the latter's Italian roots, and as things stand it's Florence and Theodore leading the way in the betting," Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said.

The couple could also choose to pay tribute to Beatrice's late grandfather, Prince Philip — and they wouldn't be alone in that decision. Beatrice's sister, Princess Eugenie, and cousin, Zara Tindall, both honored their grandfather just before his death by giving their newborn sons the middle name Philip.

And the name Philippa is a top choice for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to name their baby girl, according to Ladbrokes.

Other top name predictions for Beatrice include Emmeline, Madeleine, Clementine, Allegra, Gabriella and Isabella for a girl, and Hugo, Alexander, Rupert, Alfonso, Alberto and Teddy for a boy.

On Wednesday, Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter announced that she is pregnant with her first child. This will be the second grandchild for her parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, as her sister Princess Eugenie welcomed son August in February.

The announcement was made in a simple statement from Buckingham Palace early on Wednesday: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year.""The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."The new baby will be Queen Elizabeth's 12th great-grandchild once Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby girl arrives in the coming weeks.

Beatrice is also stepmother to her husband's young son — Christopher Woolf, known as "Wolfie" — from a previous relationship with American architect and designer Dara Huang.