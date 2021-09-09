Princess Beatrice, Working Mom! Royal Dresses Up Baby Bump in Stripes for Charity Meeting

Royal mom-to-be Princess Beatrice has been spotted in London several times over the last few months as she awaits the birth of her first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice is already a mom on the go!

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, who is expecting her first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, was spotted in London Thursday sporting a button-down blue dress topped with a striped blazer and accessorized with a red-and-white handbag.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The mom-to-be was also wearing a name tag with "Beatrice" on it for the Big Change charitable trust. The princess and a group of friends, including Richard Branson's children Holly and Sam, started the organization in 2012 to "find and back pioneers who lead early-stage projects that support young people." Beatrice remains a trustee of the organization.

Princess Beatrice Princess Beatrice | Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Princess Beatrice recently opened up about the possibility that her child or stepson Wolfie might have dyslexia with Hello!'s digital magazine, hinting that the baby's due date is imminent.

"My husband's also dyslexic so we'll see whether we're having this conversation in a couple of months' time with a new baby in the house, but I really see it as a gift," she said. "And I think life is a little bit about the moments that make you; it's the challenges that make you. Of course, I would never want there to be any difficult situations. But I feel like if we're able to embrace some of the tools that we have from the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity and other organizations, then I feel very, very lucky that we can have this conversation."

Princess Beatrice wedding Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi | Credit: Benjamin Wheeler/PA Wire

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo quietly married in July 2020 after their original wedding plans were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There were about 20 close friends and family, including Beatrice's grandparents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, at the ceremony at All Saint's Chapel in Windsor Great Park near Windsor Castle.

The couple announced in May 2021 that they were expecting their first child together. The new baby will be the Queen's 12th great-grandchild and the second grandchild for Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York.