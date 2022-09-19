Princess Beatrice Attends Queen Elizabeth's Funeral 1 Day After Daughter Sienna's First Birthday

Princess Beatrice attended the state funeral of her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, the day after her daughter reached a major milestone.

On Monday, Beatrice, 34, attended the procession held at London's Westminster Abbey alongside husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, sister Princess Eugenie, father Prince Andrew and mother Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York. She wore an all-black ensemble, paired with a black coat and matching pill box hat with a bow.

The somber occasion comes one day after Beatrice's daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi celebrated her 1st birthday.

The little one born on September 18, 2021, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital was not present for the Queen's procession. However, Sienna's middle name was inspired by the late monarch.

The Queen died on Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at age 96. She was Britain's longest-reigning monarch.

She was succeeded by son King Charles III, who will officially be coronated sometime next year.

One day after the Queen's death, Charles, 73, noted that this historic moment marked "a time of change for my family." He also bestowed new titles amongst select members of the British royal family.

"I count on the loving help of my darling wife, Camilla. In recognition of her own loyal public service since our marriage 17 years ago, she becomes my Queen Consort. I know she will bring to the demands of her new role the steadfast devotion to duty on which I have come to rely so much," he said while addressing the public for the first time as King.

Queen Elizabeth II in the Throne room at Buckingham Palace after her Coronation in Westminster Abbey. PA Images via Getty

"As my Heir, William now assumes the Scottish titles which have meant so much to me. He succeeds me as Duke of Cornwall and takes on the responsibilities for the Duchy of Cornwall which I have undertaken for more than five decades," he continued. "Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty."

Concluding, Charles added: "With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given."

The Queen will be buried at St George's Chapel, located at Windsor Castle in England.